Luka Modrić leads Croatia’s 2026 World Cup squad, as coach Zlatko Dalić announced his final list for the global showpiece

The veteran midfielder remains central to Dalic’s plans as Croatia aim to challenge once again on football’s biggest stage

The European side has been drawn in Group L alongside the Ghana national football team, England and Panama

Croatia has unveiled their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with veteran midfielder Luka Modrić once again leading the charge as the Balkan nation prepares for another shot at global glory.

Head coach Zlatko Dalić confirmed his final list on Monday, May 18, sticking largely with the experienced core that helped Croatia reach the 2018 World Cup final and secure third place four years later in Qatar.

Modric headlines Croatia's WC squad

At 40, Modrić remains the heartbeat of the side and is expected to captain the team in what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The legendary Real Madrid playmaker continues to command enormous respect within the dressing room and across world football.

Dalić has also kept faith with several familiar faces. Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić headline the contingent from Manchester City, while experienced attackers Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić also made the cut.

One of the standout inclusions is Ante Budimir, who earned his place after an impressive campaign in Spain, where he scored 17 La Liga goals, per Transfermarkt.

Croatia to face Ghana, others in Group L

Croatia, however, will need to navigate a difficult group if they are to make another deep run in the tournament.

The Europeans have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Panama and Ghana.

Their campaign begins on June 17 against the Three Lions in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

They will then face Panama on June 23 before concluding the group phase against Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars on June 27.

For Modrić and Croatia’s golden generation, the tournament could mark the final chapter of a remarkable era — one that transformed the small European nation into a consistent force on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh