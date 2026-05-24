Rev Ahenkan Bonsu, the ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith, accused her of abandoning their child after the divorce

According to the man of God, Esther Smith took the two youngest children, left the oldest with him and never checked on the chile

The pastor added that he has done everything within his power to get the mother to see her child, but to no avail

Rev Ahenkan Bonsu, the former husband of Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith, has spoken after years of remaining quiet following their divorce in 2008.

According to the man of God, Esther Smith took all the properties they acquired together and even sold his church.

Esther Smith's ex-husband Rev Ahenkan Bonsu, makes scathing allegations against the singer 18 years after their divorce. Photo credit: @esthersmithmusic/Instagram & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Rev Ahenkan Bonsu said Esther Smith filed the suit in 2008, and the divorce was granted in that same year.

"She served me a letter and filed for divorce in court. I found out that we had three children in August 2008 during the court proceedings. She added it to her suit. The third child, I have never seen before."

The judge put all three children in Esther Smith's care since they were young. Rev Ahenkan Bonsu disclosed that their first child at the time was three years old.

"When the divorce was granted, the children were young; the oldest, Mighty, was three years old then. The judge gave custody of all the children to Esther Smith. However, Esther Smith was not in Ghana and had given power of attorney to her mother. Since Mighty was already with me, I continued to take care of the child."

According to Rev Ahenkan Bonsu, his ex-wife never followed up to find out about their firstborn, nor has he ever seen their last child before.

"From that time till Esther Smith has never asked after the child. I have even tried to get her to bond with her, but to no avail. I have not set eyes on my two other children. I left all the properties we acquired together for her, and she even sold the church."

Esther Smith's ex-wife said he lived in Abidjan with their first child, and he is now at a university there.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Esther Smith's ex-husband's claims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@07_messiah said:

"Walahi nobody will go to heaven😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. No be this lady sing 'wiase y3nfo kor babia' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@dats_alexia wrote:

"You broke that woman so bad, and you're still lying on her."

@Opus__Dei said:

"Masa, we all heard what you did to Esther Smith on life radio ie Angel FM hosted by Andy Dosty, then."

@SummerEffah wrote:

"A lot of you are Gen Zs. You know, go know what the lady went through that time."

@mortfamgroup said:

"Osoro ne y3n fie. That’s why she sold the church."

@Pachecolart77 wrote:

"Don’t rush into business with your partner just because of love. Once money is involved, pressure from her family and outsiders can mess everything up if you’re not solid."

@Mlxtritt said:

"This world ankasa don’t listen to anybody oo, people are hypocrites ankasa 🤣🤣🤣the society hates real people and pamper fake people."

@MrBiscate1 wrote:

"Eiii women no good ooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 wey she dey parade ein self like angel."

@Saviola39460348 said:

"Nowhere cool oooooo."

@kwasiOnga10 wrote:

"Ibi lie masa you think we don't know😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh