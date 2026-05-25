Dean Huijsen Among The Top 7 Real Madrid Snubbed in Spain's World Cup Squad
- No Real Madrid player made Spain’s 26-man World Cup squad under Luis de la Fuente
- Dani Carvajal missed out due to injury and limited minutes, despite being a key figure in Spain’s recent international setups
- Dean Huijsen and other Madrid-linked prospects were overlooked as Barcelona defender Eric García earns selection instead
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Spain’s final 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup has been officially announced by head coach Luis de la Fuente, with a major decision dominating the selection.
In a surprising decision, no Real Madrid player has been included in the La Roja squad, marking one of the most controversial omissions in recent memory.
Real Madrid stars miss Spain's World Cup squad
Dani Carvajal, who recently bid farewell to the club, was once a key figure under De la Fuente and a trusted presence in the national team setup.
However, ongoing injury issues and limited playing time this season meant the experienced right-back was not even named in the preliminary 56-man list.
According to Yahoo Sports, several Madrid-linked players, including Dean Huijsen, Fran García, Álvaro Carreras, Raúl Asencio, and Gonzalo García were all considered potential call-ups but ultimately failed to make the final cut for the tournament.
Meanwhile, Huijsen’s omission from the Spain World Cup squad stands out as the biggest surprise, having previously been seen as a potential starter for Spain. His inconsistent season, however, saw him lose out to Barcelona defender Eric García.
Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos was never seriously in contention for selection, as De la Fuente opted for a different midfield balance heading into the World Cup.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh