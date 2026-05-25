No Real Madrid player made Spain’s 26-man World Cup squad under Luis de la Fuente

Dani Carvajal missed out due to injury and limited minutes, despite being a key figure in Spain’s recent international setups

Dean Huijsen and other Madrid-linked prospects were overlooked as Barcelona defender Eric García earns selection instead

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Spain’s final 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup has been officially announced by head coach Luis de la Fuente, with a major decision dominating the selection.

In a surprising decision, no Real Madrid player has been included in the La Roja squad, marking one of the most controversial omissions in recent memory.

Dean Huijsen headlines a list of Real Madrid players not selected in Spain's World Cup squad. Image credit: hoto by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid stars miss Spain's World Cup squad

Dani Carvajal, who recently bid farewell to the club, was once a key figure under De la Fuente and a trusted presence in the national team setup.

However, ongoing injury issues and limited playing time this season meant the experienced right-back was not even named in the preliminary 56-man list.

According to Yahoo Sports, several Madrid-linked players, including Dean Huijsen, Fran García, Álvaro Carreras, Raúl Asencio, and Gonzalo García were all considered potential call-ups but ultimately failed to make the final cut for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Huijsen’s omission from the Spain World Cup squad stands out as the biggest surprise, having previously been seen as a potential starter for Spain. His inconsistent season, however, saw him lose out to Barcelona defender Eric García.

Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos was never seriously in contention for selection, as De la Fuente opted for a different midfield balance heading into the World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh