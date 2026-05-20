Arsenal triumphantly ends a 22-year Premier League title drought after Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta celebrates from home, missing Arsenal's jubilant training ground festivities after their historic win

Pep Guardiola graciously congratulates Arsenal while facing uncertainty over his future at Manchester City

Arsenal are champions of England once again after finally ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Gunners officially secured the crown on Tuesday night after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Why Mikel Arteta Was Absent During Arsenal’s Premier League Title Celebrations

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta and his side had done their part the previous evening with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegated Burnley, keeping the pressure firmly on his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

However, City were unable to respond. Despite a late equaliser from Erling Haaland, they failed to force the title race into the final weekend.

The Arsenal celebrations were sparked by a stunning opening goal from Eli Junior Kroupi, who put Bournemouth ahead and instantly became a hero among Arsenal supporters.

City pushed for a turnaround but had to settle for a draw, meaning Guardiola now looks set to leave without winning either of the last two available Premier League titles.

Where was Mikel Arteta during Arsenal’s celebrations?

As City faced Bournemouth, Arsenal’s players gathered together at the Sobha training ground hoping for a result that would hand them the title.

When the final whistle blew, wild celebrations erupted, with players such as Declan Rice, Piero Hincapié and Gabriel Magalhães leading the celebrations.

Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly also appeared to enjoy silencing criticism and ending the "bottlers" label that had followed Arsenal in previous seasons.

But one key figure was missing.

Arteta did not appear in any videos or images from the celebrations because he was not at the training ground at all.

Instead, the Spanish manager chose to watch the match from home alongside his family — something he had already revealed after Arsenal's victory over Burnley.

"I think we are all supporters of Bournemouth because we know what it means," Arteta said.

"I thought the amount of hair that I have was never going to go away, but this job is going to test it to the limit."

"I don't know how long I'm going to watch it, but I will be there in front of the TV."

"I planned to watch it with my family but I don't know for how long."

Pep Guardiola congratulates Arsenal

Despite City's disappointment, Guardiola was gracious in defeat.

After already winning the domestic double this season through FA Cup and EFL Cup success, the City manager congratulated his former assistant and Arsenal on their achievement.

"On behalf of Man City we congratulate Mikel, the staff, players, fans and Arsenal for this Premier League."

"Next season we will be back."

Reports continue to suggest Guardiola may leave the Etihad after Sunday's final game against Aston Villa.

After a decade in charge and 20 trophies won, the Spaniard may now depart without adding another Premier League title to his collection.

Source: YEN.com.gh