Leighton Baines Reportedly Refused to Be Included in England's 2010 World Cup Squad
- Leighton Baines reportedly declined the chance to represent England national football team at the 2010 World Cup
- Former team-mates claim Baines rejected transfer opportunities from FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur
- Harry Redknapp allegedly explored a sensational swap deal involving Gareth Bale and Baines before the move collapsed
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Former internationals Stephen Warnock and Joleon Lescott have claimed that ex-England national football team full-back Leighton Baines turned down the opportunity to play at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Baines, who retired in 2020 after a distinguished spell with Everton, won 30 England caps during his career.
Baines refused World Cup selection in 2010
However, he was absent from Fabio Capello’s squad for a disappointing tournament that ended with a heavy last-16 defeat to Germany national football team.
Speaking on In The Mixer, Warnock revealed he initially believed Baines would travel as Ashley Cole’s deputy after featuring in a warm-up match against Japan. Instead, Warnock unexpectedly received the call-up.
Lescott backed up the story, insisting Baines had little interest in leaving Merseyside for long stretches, as The Mirror reported.
The former England defender also claimed Baines rejected potential moves to both FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. despite strong interest.
According to Lescott, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp even explored a swap deal involving Gareth Bale, but the transfer never materialised as Baines preferred to remain close to home.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh