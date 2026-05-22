Leighton Baines reportedly declined the chance to represent England national football team at the 2010 World Cup

Former team-mates claim Baines rejected transfer opportunities from FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Redknapp allegedly explored a sensational swap deal involving Gareth Bale and Baines before the move collapsed

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former internationals Stephen Warnock and Joleon Lescott have claimed that ex-England national football team full-back Leighton Baines turned down the opportunity to play at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Baines, who retired in 2020 after a distinguished spell with Everton, won 30 England caps during his career.

Joleon Lescott says Leighton Baines reportedly refused to go to the 2010 World Cup due to a personal reason. Image credit: Iam Burn/MI News/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Baines refused World Cup selection in 2010

However, he was absent from Fabio Capello’s squad for a disappointing tournament that ended with a heavy last-16 defeat to Germany national football team.

Speaking on In The Mixer, Warnock revealed he initially believed Baines would travel as Ashley Cole’s deputy after featuring in a warm-up match against Japan. Instead, Warnock unexpectedly received the call-up.

Lescott backed up the story, insisting Baines had little interest in leaving Merseyside for long stretches, as The Mirror reported.

The former England defender also claimed Baines rejected potential moves to both FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. despite strong interest.

According to Lescott, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp even explored a swap deal involving Gareth Bale, but the transfer never materialised as Baines preferred to remain close to home.

Source: YEN.com.gh