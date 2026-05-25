Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo had built a respected career in film, television, business, and charity before her sad passing

She had been married to musician Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of Praye, and they had two daughters together

Her manager, Abu Iddris, said she had battled cancer for two years before passing away at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema

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Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo was one of the familiar faces who helped shape the country’s movie scene over the years. She was known by many as an actress, but her life was bigger than the roles she played on screen.

Beverly Afaglo’s life went beyond acting, as she built a name in TV, radio, business, and family before her sad passing. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo built her name through acting

Beverly Afaglo Baah was born on May 28, 1983, and hailed from the Volta Region of Ghana.

She became popular through her work in film and television, where she earned respect for her calm presence, confidence, and ability to fit into different roles.

Before becoming widely known in the entertainment industry, Beverly had built herself through education and training.

She studied journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also trained as a beauty therapist at the FC Institute of Beauty Therapy. That background later became important in her life outside acting.

As an actress, Beverly featured in several Ghanaian and African productions, including Return of Beyonce, Crime to Christ, Girls Connection, The Game, Single Six, A Northern Affair, Sidechic Gang, Aloe Vera, I Hate You Too, and Every Woman Has a Story.

Her performances made her one of the recognisable names in the movie space, especially among fans who followed Ghanaian films from the 2000s.

Her talent also brought her recognition. In 2010, she won Best Actress in Comedy at the Terracotta Awards in Nigeria and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Ghana Movie Awards.

Beverly Afaglo worked across television and radio

Before she became widely known for acting, Beverly Afaglo had also worked in broadcasting. She started as a presenter on TV3 and later hosted Beauty & Style on Metro TV.

She also worked with Asaase Radio, adding radio broadcasting to her media experience.

Her background in journalism and public relations helped her settle naturally into these roles, where she used her confidence, voice, and personality to connect with viewers and listeners.

This part of her career showed that Beverly was not only comfortable in movies but also had the skill to work across mainstream television and radio.

Beverly Afaglo also made moves in business

Away from acting, Beverly was also a businesswoman.

She operated Glamour Beauty Salon in Tema, a business that connected well with her training as a beauty therapist.

On April 5, 2024, she also launched her new chain of businesses called Traffic Shawarma, showing her desire to build something beyond the movie industry.

Beverly Afaglo's husband and children

Beverly Afaglo was married to musician Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of the music group Praye.

The couple had two daughters together, and fans often admired her for how she carried her role as a wife, mother, and public figure.

Her life was not without difficult moments. In 2021, she lost many personal belongings after a fire destroyed her home. The incident was painful, but Beverly continued to rebuild her life and advance her business and personal dreams.

Beverly Afaglo battled illness before her death

Sadly, news of her death broke in May 2026. Her manager, Abu Iddris, confirmed that she died after a two-year battle with cancer. He said she passed away at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

The actress died at age 42, just a few days before her 43rd birthday. In a touching comment, her manager said, “She’s been battling cancer for two years. It’s been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended.”

Her death has left many people in shock, especially fans who knew her as a strong and lively personality.

For many Ghanaians, Beverly Afaglo will be remembered as a talented actress, a mother, a wife, and an entrepreneur who tried to build a full life beyond fame.

Her story remains one of talent, hard work, resilience, and pain. Though she is gone, the roles she played, the businesses she built, and the memories she left behind will continue to keep her name alive.

Roselyn Ngissah consoles James Gardiner while he cries over the death of Beverly Afaglo. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah/Facebook & Beverly Afaglo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

James Gardiner grieved Beverly Afaglo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that James Gardiner, a Ghanaian actor, joined his other colleagues at the family home of the late Beverly Afaglo and could not stop crying upon entering the house.

The Deputy CEO of the National Film Authority - Ghana, met Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Roselyn Ngissah, among others.

Ghanaian actor Roselyn Ngissah was seen in a video consoling her colleague, James Gardiner, who could not hold his tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh