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Young Woman Living With Disability Graduates From One of Africa’s Prestigious Universities
Education

Young Woman Living With Disability Graduates From One of Africa’s Prestigious Universities

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young woman living with a disability has celebrated completing her university education after years of overcoming challenges
  • Ruteh Atiri graduated from the University of Ibadan with a second-class upper degree in Psychology
  • She shared how resilience, patience, and determination helped her navigate difficult moments during her academic journey

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A young Nigerian woman living with a disability has inspired many on social media after celebrating her graduation from the University of Ibadan and opening up about the challenges she faced during her academic journey.

Ruteh Atiri, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a second-class upper division, reflected on her university experience in a post shared on LinkedIn.

University of Ibadan, Disability Awareness, Inspirational Story, Education News, Nigeria News, Psychology Graduate, Academic Achievement, Student Success, LinkedIn Story, Overcoming Challenges, University Graduation, Resilience, Youth Inspiration
A UI student living with disability bags a second-class upper and shares her story. Photo: Ruteh Atiri/UGC
Source: UGC

According to her, pursuing higher education while living with a disability came with several challenges, including moments of exhaustion, frustration, and physical difficulties that often went unnoticed by others.

She explained that some days required extra determination, as the challenge extended beyond academics to simply showing up and staying committed to her goals.

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Despite the obstacles, Atiri said she remained focused and pushed forward, describing the journey as one that strengthened her resilience, patience, and inner strength.

She also noted that her experience taught her that progress does not always look the same for everyone, but remains valuable regardless of the path taken.

While celebrating her academic achievement, she said she was not only proud of the degree she earned but also of the journey that led to it.

Her story has drawn praise online, with many social media users commending her determination and describing her achievement as an inspiring example of perseverance in the face of challenges.

The graduate’s story continues to resonate with many people, particularly young individuals striving to overcome personal difficulties while pursuing education and career goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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