A Nigerian lawyer has shared details of certain practices she and her husband observed during their relationship before getting married

Barrister Temi says the couple maintained strict boundaries, including avoiding overnight visits during their courtship

She explained that prayer, family involvement, and intentional relationship structure played a key role in their union

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A Nigerian lawyer, Temi, has shared insights into the practices she and her husband followed during their courtship before getting married four years ago.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the mother of two said the couple were intentional about how they built their relationship, guided largely by their Christian faith and personal convictions.

A lawyer reveals that she never slept over at her man's house before they married. Photo Credit: @temi_sweetadejumo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Temi, who got married in February 2022, said they dated for about 13 months and maintained clear boundaries throughout that period.

She noted that she never spent a night at her husband’s house during their relationship, and they both respected each other’s personal spaces.

She also stated that they did not engage in sexual relations before marriage, explaining that this was a deliberate decision based on their beliefs.

According to her, prayer was a consistent part of their relationship, as they prayed together daily, including midnight sessions, which she said helped strengthen their bond.

Temi further revealed that their relationship included intentional steps such as a simple proposal and visits to significant people in each other’s lives.

She explained that this was done to ensure both families and key individuals were involved in their journey.

She added that meeting important people in their lives helped build a support system for their relationship and provided accountability.

The lawyer said these practices were part of their effort to build a structured and faith-based relationship that aligned with their values before marriage.

Her comments have since generated discussion online, with users sharing differing views on relationship boundaries and preparation for marriage.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh