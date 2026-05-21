Barcelona will reportedly make Rashford's loan spell permanent after impressive recent performances

The forward reportedly agreed on personal terms for a long-term contract and would accept a pay cut

The news comes amid a complicated situation with Manchester United and how Barca will settle the debt

Marcus Rashford’s future appears to be moving closer to Barcelona after fresh reports claimed the Spanish champions have approved plans to keep the Manchester United forward permanently.

The England international impressed during his loan spell at the Catalan club, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances despite not always starting regularly for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Marcus Rashford permanently after the forward impressed during his loan spell. Image credit: FC Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

His performances are believed to have convinced Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who has reportedly given full approval for the club to pursue a permanent transfer.

Barcelona keen to keep Marcus Rashford

Rashford is also said to be determined to remain at Spotify Camp Nou and has reportedly agreed on personal terms over a long-term contract.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the 28-year-old is even willing to lower his salary to help facilitate the move.

Although Barcelona hold a €30 million purchase option, negotiations with Manchester United remain complicated.

The Premier League side are believed to want the full fee paid outright, while Barcelona are exploring alternative payment structures to ease financial pressure.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to lower their demands, especially with interest from other clubs continuing to grow.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have reportedly sent a bid for Marcus Rashford, while Real Madrid have also been linked following Jose Mourinho’s reported arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the speculation, Rashford’s stance reportedly remains unchanged, with the winger focused solely on securing a permanent stay in Barcelona.

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Source: YEN.com.gh