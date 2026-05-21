Marcus Rashford Reportedly Set for Barcelona Stay as Man United Transfer Decision Is Made
- Barcelona will reportedly make Rashford's loan spell permanent after impressive recent performances
- The forward reportedly agreed on personal terms for a long-term contract and would accept a pay cut
- The news comes amid a complicated situation with Manchester United and how Barca will settle the debt
Marcus Rashford’s future appears to be moving closer to Barcelona after fresh reports claimed the Spanish champions have approved plans to keep the Manchester United forward permanently.
The England international impressed during his loan spell at the Catalan club, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances despite not always starting regularly for the La Liga champions.
His performances are believed to have convinced Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who has reportedly given full approval for the club to pursue a permanent transfer.
Barcelona keen to keep Marcus Rashford
Rashford is also said to be determined to remain at Spotify Camp Nou and has reportedly agreed on personal terms over a long-term contract.
According to a TEAMtalk report, the 28-year-old is even willing to lower his salary to help facilitate the move.
Although Barcelona hold a €30 million purchase option, negotiations with Manchester United remain complicated.
The Premier League side are believed to want the full fee paid outright, while Barcelona are exploring alternative payment structures to ease financial pressure.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to lower their demands, especially with interest from other clubs continuing to grow.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa have reportedly sent a bid for Marcus Rashford, while Real Madrid have also been linked following Jose Mourinho’s reported arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Despite the speculation, Rashford’s stance reportedly remains unchanged, with the winger focused solely on securing a permanent stay in Barcelona.
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Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh