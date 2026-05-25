Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of prominent Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has officially rejected a multi-million cedi divorce settlement proposal

Backed by a high-powered legal team, the ex-wife labelled the businessman's initial financial compensation package as “grossly unreasonable and condescending”

Reports have indicated that the defence rejected an alleged GH¢2m offer and is now demanding a staggering 20x the original amount, alongside a luxury real estate portfolio and corporate benefits

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The private boardroom of one of Ghana’s most celebrated corporate titans has officially collided with the family court division, triggering what is rapidly becoming the most expensive asset-distribution battle in recent corporate history.

Joana Quaye rejects Richard Nii Armah Quaye's GH¢2m divorce settlement, demanding GH¢40m and luxury assets in Ghana’s costliest asset-distribution case. Image credit: aba.the.great/Instagram, Dennilaw

Source: UGC

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the brilliant investment architect and visionary behind major commercial enterprises, is facing an uncompromising legal blitz from his former partner, Joana Quaye, who is determined to secure a major stake in the marital estate.

According to leaked legal briefs highlighting the ongoing proceedings, the corporate tycoon’s legal team had initially put forward a lump-sum financial settlement of GH¢2,000,000 intended to bring a clean, swift closure to the marriage dissolution.

However, Joana Quaye and her attorneys firmly dismissed the figure. The ex-wife argues that the GH¢2 million calculation represents a microscopic fraction of the businessman’s massive multi-million dollar liquidity, investment portfolios, and corporate equity accumulated over the duration of their marital partnership.

Characterising the offer as a deliberate insult to her years of contribution to his personal and corporate stability, her legal representatives filed a bold countersuit.

They are now demanding an absolute baseline of GH¢40,000,000 in liquid cash, alongside a comprehensive transfer of high-end real estate properties, premium luxury vehicles, and ongoing corporate lifestyle benefits.

The YouTube video below gives a breakdown of Joana Quaye's response to RNAQ's new offer.

Source: YEN.com.gh