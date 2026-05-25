Many Ghanaians have continued to mourn the tragic loss of actress Beverly Afaglo at just 42, days before her birthday, after battling cancer

The actress's husband and veteran singer Choirmaster had announced the tragic news, expressing everlasting love and loss

Movie director Abu Iddris Sakande has also recounted Beverly's courageous fight against cancer, highlighting her resilience and spirit

Abu Iddris Sakande, a movie director and close friend of the late famous Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, has recounted her struggles with cancer before her tragic demise at 42.

Abu Iddris Sakande details Beverly Afaglo’s painful ordeal with cancer before her tragic demise. Photo source: @beverly_afaglo, Abu Iddis Sakande/Facebook

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.

Her demise came four days before her 43rd birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared to social media early in the morning.

He wrote:

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete."

The heartbreaking news of Beverly's demise went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

Man details Beverly Afaglo's ordeal with cancer

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday, May 24, 2026, Abu Iddris recounted how Beverly decided to shave her hair for a movie shoot after receiving news of her cancer diagnosis following her visit to the hospital.

He noted that the actress had also informed him that she would begin treatment after working on their movie project.

He wrote:

"You had just returned from the hospital with Ben. We sat on the floor together. Your face was different. I was still wearing my excitement. You smiled — but not your smile. Then you said, “Abu, you got it. I’m cutting my hair.” I lit up."

"Then you said it was partly for the character, but partly because the results had confirmed cancer. You’d cut your hair for the shoot and begin treatment straight after. My excitement collapsed. You said, “Don’t be sad. I’m starting treatment.”

Abu detailed Beverly's struggles on set during their movie production due to her health issues.

He noted that scenes had to be cancelled at times, with the workload reduced for the actress, who got exhausted on set as she battled her health problems.

The director also detailed Beverly's medical treatments in the US and Ghana and her admission to the hospital in the weeks leading to her demise.

John Dumelo pays tribute to his late co-star Beverly Afaglo, recalling her impact on his career and the nostalgia of their iconic show 'About to Wed'. Image credit: @johndumelo/X

Source: UGC

He shared how the late movie star could barely move or speak while lying on the hospital bed and how her worsening condition emotionally affected him.

He wrote:

"Then you could barely move. Barely speak. I was there in the small ways I could manage — bringing food to your mouth, steadying you for a few steps."

"I remember the moment you said my name when words had become expensive — just “Abu,” and then a smile. I turned my face away, pushed the tears back, and thought about the hug again."

Abu also spoke about plans to celebrate Beverly's birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026, days after her untimely demise.

The Facebook post of Abu Iddris Sakande detailing Beverly Afaglo's ordeal with cancer is below:

Beverly Afaglo's cancer ordeal stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queenie Darling commented:

"Thank you so much for the detailed write-up. May the universe console you all. Very sorry. Your pain will definitely be deeper than the rest. Very sorry."

Annette Ama Addo wrote:

"I am in tears. You just put into words what those close to cancer fighters go through during that fight. Cancer fights the direct victims and breaks so many things inside their close loved ones that they change forever."

Endalle Charlotte said:

"Chai, no mother deserves to die and leave her young children. Oh God, have mercy on her kids and keep them far away from this genetic cancer, please, God."

Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration details announced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that details about Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration were announced hours after her demise on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

A press statement released by Cine-God Studios also provided an update on the late actress's funeral plans.

Source: YEN.com.gh