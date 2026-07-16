Yaw Dabo receives a rousing welcome from fans and loved ones after returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Kumawood actor says several businesses have contacted him, and he is open to suitable endorsement and partnership deals

He plans to visit 10 basic schools in Kumasi for free to interact with pupils and inspire them

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Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has returned home to a rousing welcome after becoming one of the most talked-about Ghanaian personalities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yaw Dabo arrives in Ghana after World Cup fame, makes major announcement. Image credit: Samuel Dabo, Dek360

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood star was welcomed by fans, friends and loved ones, who celebrated the international attention he gained during the tournament.

Dabo was decorated with a colourful kente stole and presented with flowers as he arrived in Ghana.

His popularity grew through a series of entertaining videos and encounters with some of the biggest names in football.

He was seen interacting with former England captain John Terry as well as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Reece James and Bukayo Saka.

The videos circulated widely on social media and attracted reactions from football fans in Ghana and other parts of the world.

Yaw Dabo welcomes brand partnerships

Following his sudden rise in international popularity, Dabo has disclosed that several businesses and brands have contacted him over possible partnerships.

Watch the TikTok video of his arrival in Accra below:

The actor said he is open to brand deals and ready to work with companies interested in using his growing platform to promote their products and services.

His World Cup appearances introduced him to a wider audience beyond the Ghanaian movie industry, where he has already built a strong following over the years.

Dabo’s humorous personality and confidence around top footballers made his content enjoyable to many fans. His encounter with John Terry was among the clips that received widespread attention, while his meetings with England stars further increased interest in his activities.

The actor now hopes to turn the exposure into meaningful commercial opportunities while continuing his work in entertainment and football development.

Dabo plans Kumasi school visits

Dabo also announced that he would visit 10 basic schools in Kumasi without charging any appearance fee.

He explained that the initiative is meant to allow him to interact with children and encourage them to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions.

Watch the TikTok video of his plans below:

The idea comes after Dabo was mistakenly described as a child by a television commentator during Ghana’s World Cup game against England.

Instead of taking offence, the actor has decided to use the viral moment to connect with young pupils and create a positive experience for them.

His return marks the beginning of a new chapter following an unforgettable World Cup adventure that brought him global recognition, business interest and admiration from football supporters.

John Terry sends a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral World Cup moment and shares his wish to meet the actor and his academy players. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.

Source: Instagram

John Terry sent a message to Dabo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Terry had sent a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral “John Telly” exchange.

The Chelsea legend encouraged Dabo’s young footballers to work hard and enjoy the opportunity.

Terry expressed hope of visiting Dabo and his soccer academy in the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh