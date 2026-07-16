Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs sold his waterfront Star Island property for a massive figure while serving a federal prison sentence

The nearly 8,000 square foot estate was purchased by JFStar LLC, a Virginia-based real estate holding company, in an off-market deal

Combs retained ownership of his main Star Island residence next door, the same property federal agents raided in 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly parted ways with one of his luxury Miami properties while continuing to serve a federal prison sentence in the United States.

Sean "Diddy" Combs sells his prized Miami mansion in a whopping 8-figure business deal. Image credit: TMZ/Valuetainment/HotNewHipHop.

Source: Twitter

The music mogul is currently facing a sentence of more than four years in federal prison after being convicted on two counts under the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines.

This comes after a trial jury cleared him of the more serious and racketeering charges he originally faced.

Combs' main Star Island residence, still in his name, was the property federal agents raided by boat back in March 2024 as the investigation against him unfolded.

Diddy reportedly sells Star Island mansion

According to a report by American entertainment outlet TMZ, Sean Combs has sold his waterfront mansion at 1 West Star Island for $55 million in an off-market transaction.

The report stated that the buyer is JFStar LLC, a Virginia-based real estate holding company, which financed part of the purchase through an $18.5 million bank mortgage.

TMZ further reported that Combs originally purchased the luxury estate from music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021.

The property reportedly features nearly 8,000 square feet of living space, a guest house, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa, and a private dock overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Diddy still owns neighbouring Star Island home

Despite selling the waterfront estate, Combs reportedly remains the owner of his main residence, located at 2 Star Island, which is next door.

The property became widely known after federal agents raided it in March 2024 during investigations into allegations involving racketeering, among others.

Authorities did not search the property that has now been sold, as it was not part of that operation.

Abu Trica's luxury assets seized

YEN.com.gh previously reported that luxury vehicles and a mansion linked to Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica were seized by international law enforcement following his extradition to the United States.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, investigators confiscated several high-value assets believed to have been acquired through proceeds of an alleged romance fraud scheme as legal proceedings against him continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh