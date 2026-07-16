Ghanaian businessman Director Arisky has announced his bid for the NDC Northern Regional Chairmanship position

The CEO of Might Construction Limited served as Tamale South Constituency Treasurer for 16 years, from 2004 to 2020

Director Arisky said his campaign will focus on unity, service and leadership ahead of the November 2026 elections

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Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Jalil, popularly known as Director Arisky, has formally declared his intention to contest the Northern Regional Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with elections scheduled for November 2026.

Popular Ghanaian businessman Director Arisky announces run for the NDC's Northern Regional Chairman position. Image credit: KellyProsper, SuhudooTV, KamoNaa

Source: Facebook

The announcement was reported by Myjoyonline on July 15, with the businessman outlining a campaign platform built around unity, service and leadership — qualities he argued would translate into stronger electoral outcomes for the party across the Northern Region.

Director Arisky's NDC Background

Director Arisky is widely recognised as the Chief Executive Officer of Might Construction Limited and carries considerable influence among the youth in the Northern Region. Before his current bid, he served as Tamale South Constituency Treasurer of the NDC from 2004 to 2020, a 16-year stint that established him as one of the longest-serving executives in the constituency's history.

That extended period in party service shaped his reputation as a consistent advocate for youth empowerment, women's development and grassroots mobilisation in the region. In his declaration, he also highlighted his capacity to bring together different factions of the party, framing internal cohesion as central to the NDC's prospects in the region.

Supporters back Director Arisky's candidacy

The announcement attracted a wave of support on social media, with many backing Director Arisky as the strongest candidate for the position.

Alhaji Adnan Wun Dabli described him as:

"The northern region youths' favourite,"

Ben Frank offered an early congratulations, writing:

"Congratulations to Chairman Arisky in advance."

Ibn Suleiman declared him:

"The right man for the position,"

Salifu Hussein expressed confidence in the outcome, saying:

"He will win hands down. He is the people's favorite. Chairman Arisky."

Abush Baba encouraged him:

"Go for gold,"

Alhaji Anelka added:

"Best candidate to lead us in the northern region."

Not all responses were without caution, however. Ibrahim Abubakari Carr offered a more measured take, writing:

"Doodo! If you are fearless, you could get yourself into a disaster."

Below is a Facebook post with details of Director Aritsky's political declaration.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye leads NDC Chairman poll

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC stalwart Nii Lante Vanderpuye was found to have a lead in the race to replace the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

A Global InfoAnalytics poll of 5,637 NDC delegates placed him in the lead of the party's chairmanship race with 26.8% support, followed by former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in second at 19.3%.

Source: YEN.com.gh