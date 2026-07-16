Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama marked his daughter Farida's 19th birthday with a touching Facebook post featuring a bouquet of 19 red roses

Mahama shared the post on July 16, 2026, writing 'Nineteen roses for nineteen years' in a rare personal tribute to his only daughter

The post drew hundreds of warm wishes and humorous comments from Ghanaians who noticed the president chose roses over a photo of Farida herself

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama marked a special family milestone on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, when he took to Facebook to celebrate his daughter Farida turning 19.

President John Mahama celebrates his only daughter, Farida, on her 19th birthday. Photo source: @faribxby

Source: Instagram

He shared a photo of a lovely bouquet of 19 red roses alongside the caption:

"Nineteen roses for nineteen years. Happy birthday, Farida."

The post, which racked up over 1,000 comments and 98 shares within hours, struck a warm chord with Ghanaians who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and plenty of light-hearted observations.

Farida Mahama is the only daughter of the Ghanaian president, and while she largely stays out of the public eye, her father's tender tribute quickly drew attention across social media.

One of the more amusing threads in the comments centred on the president's decision to post roses rather than a photo of Farida herself, with many users suggesting it was a calculated move to protect her from the inevitable flood of thirsty comments that would follow.

See President Mahama's Facebook post for Farida's birthday below:

Reactions to Farida Mahama's 19th birthday post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the standout reactions from the comments section.

@Abla Dzifa Gomashie wrote:

"Happy birthday, princess."

@KO Fi Milyk said:

"I just finished counting them and it's more than 19 roses 🌹… Or I have Apollo 😂🤣?"

@Nii Counsellor commented:

"Daddy why you post roses but not Farida?"

@Nathaniel Brown McCall added:

"Nineteen years oh nice she's not under age 😍. Anyway happy birthday to our crush."

@Ohiani Sikani wrote:

"Your Excellency, please let her marry me"

@Joseph Senyo posted:

"Even the whole president's daughter koraa no monetary display oo but Atasaa girls will be making noise around. Happy birthday the most beautiful daughter of the president."

@Justice A. Brown observed:

"Mr President knows the kinda comments that will come from the Gen Z's when he posts the Babe, so he decided to post the Roses 😂😂😂 Man understands the street 😀"

Source: YEN.com.gh