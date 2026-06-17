Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening World Cup Group stage match despite an early lead

The result sparked debate among fans and analysts about Portugal’s attacking effectiveness and overall performance

Wayne Rooney offered a mixed assessment, defending aspects of the team’s play while acknowledging DR Congo’s strong showing

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s statistics during Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo have summed up a disappointing performance from the Portugal captain in their 2026 World Cup opener.

After Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s opening win against Algeria, all eyes were on Ronaldo as Portugal began their campaign against DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stats Paint Brutal Picture in Portugal’s Draw With DR Congo

Source: Getty Images

As expected, the 41-year-old led the line and captained his country while wearing a special World Cup kit marking his sixth appearance at the tournament.

Portugal started strongly, with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves scoring the opening goal just six minutes into the first half.

However, Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa equalised late in the first half, ensuring both sides shared the points in a result that will feel like a setback for Portugal, who came into the match as heavy favourites.

Strange statistics highlight Ronaldo’s quiet outing

Following the final whistle, attention quickly turned to Ronaldo’s individual performance, and the numbers made for difficult reading.

The most telling statistics came in the first half, where Ronaldo failed to register a shot, create a chance, complete a successful dribble, or win a duel.

He also did not record a goal or assist, despite Portugal dominating possession with 80% of the ball in the opening 45 minutes.

The underwhelming figures have sparked debate among fans on social media, many of whom expressed frustration at his lack of involvement in key moments.

Wayne Rooney defends Ronaldo despite criticism

Despite the backlash online, Ronaldo’s performance was defended by former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who was working as a pundit for the BBC during the match.

Rooney said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very often standing in an offside position, but that's not him being lazy, he is actually being very clever. It means that Congo constantly has to search for him.”

“And when they search for him, he automatically creates space for his teammates. So just keep an eye on his positioning, it's so clever.”

However, after the match, Rooney also admitted that DR Congo deserved the draw, saying the African side “wanted it more” than Portugal.

Source: YEN.com.gh