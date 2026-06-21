Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, has responded to a fake social media post that was falsely attributed to João Neves’ girlfriend and appeared to criticise the Portugal captain.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Portugal began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a disappointing result on Wednesday after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo at Houston Stadium.

Georgina Rodriguez Responds After Fake João Neves Girlfriend Comment Targets Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Getty Images

The result triggered heavy criticism from fans and pundits, with many questioning Ronaldo’s performance and claiming the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared more focused on personal achievements rather than helping the team.

The criticism has since created a wave of discussion online, reportedly intensified after Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves — who scored Portugal’s only goal in the match — was linked with comments describing Ronaldo as “just another player.”

Following the reaction, a fake comment began circulating online that was wrongly attributed to Neves’ girlfriend.

The fake post appeared to show her responding to a fan who suggested Neves should pass the ball to Ronaldo more often.

The fabricated comment read:

“Tell your goat to retire he’s very selfish.”

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to viral fake comment

The fake comment appeared to fool Georgina Rodriguez, who defended her partner after seeing the post.

Replying to the comment, Ronaldo’s fiancée wrote:

“Wow! This generation is coming through strong!”

The interaction added further fuel to the growing conversation around Portugal’s current situation, with many questioning whether there are tensions within the squad following their disappointing World Cup opener.

The atmosphere around the team has become a major talking point, with Manchester City defender Rúben Dias recently attempting to calm the situation both privately and publicly.

Ahead of Portugal’s second World Cup fixture, Dias insisted that criticism should not be directed at one individual and defended the unity of the squad.

“First of all, I don't think the blame is being directed at just one player,” Dias told reporters.

“Obviously, Cris is a major focus of attention, but I think we’re all in the firing line at a time like this. But, above all, and quite apart from what I’ve just said, I don’t think anything out of the ordinary is happening.

“It’s always been like this whenever I’ve been here, I believe it will continue to be so in the future and, as such, it’s nothing new.”

Portugal prepare for crucial World Cup clash

Portugal will look to respond when they face Uzbekistan on Thursday, once again at Houston Stadium.

A victory is expected to be crucial for Roberto Martínez’s side if they want to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

They will then finish their group stage campaign against Colombia on Sunday, June 28, in a match that could decide who finishes top of Group K.

Source: YEN.com.gh