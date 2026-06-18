DR Congo secured a memorable World Cup draw against Portugal despite missing their famous statue-style superfan Lumumba Vea

Michel Kuka Mboladinga’s delayed arrival was linked to travel restrictions, but he is expected to join the delegation later in the tournament

The Leopards marked their first World Cup appearance in 52 years by earning a valuable point against one of the competition’s biggest teams

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

DR Congo produced one of the early surprises of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw, but they did it without one of the country’s most famous supporters watching from the stands.

Michel Kuka Mboladinga, better known as Lumumba Vea, was expected to be part of DR Congo’s World Cup story.

Why DR Congo’s Viral Superfan Missed Historic Portugal Clash

Source: Twitter

Instead, his absence became another chapter in the team’s remarkable journey.

The iconic supporter, famous for standing completely still like a statue during matches, was unable to attend DR Congo’s opening fixture against Portugal at Houston Stadium, the FIFA name for NRG Stadium.

Why DR Congo statue superfan missed Portugal match

According to reports, Mboladinga missed the match because his travel clearance remained complicated by United States entry restrictions linked to an Ebola outbreak.

His absence meant the Leopards were without their viral superfan for their biggest game in decades.

Mboladinga became an internet sensation during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations by remaining motionless throughout matches as a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, DR Congo’s first prime minister and a symbol of the country’s independence.

He believes the ritual provides emotional strength to the team, and the players appear to share that belief.

Reports state that members of the national team appealed to President Félix Tshisekedi to help include him in the official World Cup delegation.

The president’s involvement eventually made a difference, with the 49-year-old now expected to join the squad later in the tournament.

Reports suggest Mboladinga hopes to attend DR Congo’s June 27 group match against Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

His rise has become one of football’s most unusual stories. Beyond his role as a supporter, he works as an animator for AS Vita and has transformed his Lumumba tribute into a national symbol, attracting widespread attention and endorsement opportunities.

DR Congo create World Cup history

Although Lumumba Vea was missing, DR Congo delivered a performance that matched the significance of the occasion.

Portugal entered the Group K opener as one of the tournament’s biggest names, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting yet another World Cup campaign.

Much of the attention inside Houston focused on the Portuguese superstar, but DR Congo refused to be overwhelmed.

Portugal took the lead through João Neves, but the Leopards responded before half-time as Yoane Wissa scored a header to secure a 1-1 draw.

The result quickly became one of the most emotional moments of the tournament’s opening week.

For DR Congo, the point carried extra meaning as it marked their return to the World Cup after 52 years away from football’s biggest stage.

Taking a result against Portugal immediately changed expectations around their Group K campaign.

The team proved they could compete without their famous supporter in the stadium.

If Mboladinga arrives for the match against Uzbekistan, his presence will add even more meaning to a tournament already filled with emotion and history for DR Congo.

Source: YEN.com.gh