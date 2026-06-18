Antoine Semenyo earned the Man of the Match award after playing a major role in Ghana’s hard-fought victory over Panama

Caleb Yirenkyi became the hero with a dramatic stoppage-time goal that secured Ghana’s first three points

The Black Stars showed resilience under pressure, overcoming setbacks to start their World Cup campaign with a crucial win

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was named Man of the Match after the Black Stars secured a narrow victory over Panama in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

The West African giants claimed a hard-fought win thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi’s dramatic last-gasp goal, giving Ghana a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

World Cup 2026: Antoine Semenyo named Man-of-the-Match in narrow win over Panama

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars were pushed to their limits by a determined Panama side, but they showed resilience, composure and character to secure all three points in a match that appeared destined to end without a goal.

Panama started the game with confidence and caused Ghana several problems in the early stages. Their attacking approach nearly paid off as they created dangerous opportunities, but goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi produced a number of crucial saves to keep the score level.

Ghana struggled to control the midfield during the opening period and found it difficult to create clear chances in a tense first half.

The challenge became even tougher when Ati Zigi was forced off after suffering an injury following a collision. Benjamin Asare stepped in for the second half as Ghana looked to regroup.

Semenyo leads Ghana’s attacking response

Despite the setback, the Black Stars improved after the break, with Antoine Semenyo becoming one of their biggest threats.

The Manchester City forward produced a tireless performance, using his pace, movement and strength to constantly trouble the Panamanian defence.

Semenyo was involved in much of Ghana’s attacking play, carrying the ball into dangerous areas and helping his team gain control as Panama began to lose energy.

His influence continued to grow as the match progressed, and his complete performance across the pitch earned him the Man of the Match award.

While Ghana struggled to find a breakthrough for much of the game, Semenyo’s determination kept the team pushing forward in search of a winning moment.

Yirenkyi becomes Ghana’s late hero

As the match entered stoppage time, it looked like both teams would have to settle for a point.

However, Ghana produced one final moment of quality to secure a memorable victory.

Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante started a quick counterattack before delivering a perfectly timed pass into the penalty area.

Arriving at the right moment was Caleb Yirenkyi, who calmly finished to send Ghana’s supporters into celebration.

The goal, scored deep into added time, secured a priceless three points and marked the young midfielder’s first competitive international goal for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old showed maturity and composure throughout the contest before delivering the decisive moment when his country needed him most.

The victory gives Ghana a perfect beginning to their World Cup journey and places them in a strong position in Group L after England defeated Croatia.

The result also provides a major confidence boost ahead of Ghana’s next challenge against England.

Although Yirenkyi will receive the attention for his dramatic winner, Semenyo’s outstanding contribution throughout the match was equally important.

His leadership, work rate and attacking influence helped Ghana remain competitive before the breakthrough finally arrived.

Source: YEN.com.gh