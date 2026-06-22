Ghana have won five World Cup matches in their history, but one glaring achievement remains missing from the Black Stars' résumé

The Black Stars have shared the pitch with some of football's biggest nations at the World Cup

Carlos Queiroz's side head into the England showdown with a chance to accomplish something no Ghana team has managed

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Ghana will have more than three points on their minds when they face England in a crucial Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston on Tuesday, June 23.

The Black Stars are chasing a piece of history that has so far eluded them across their previous World Cup campaigns.

Ghana face England on June 23 in Boston after beating Panama in Group L opener on June 17, 2026, in Toronto. Image credit: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

While Ghana have recorded memorable victories on football's biggest stage, they are yet to defeat one of the game's traditional powerhouses at the tournament.

Since making their World Cup debut in 2006, the Black Stars have secured six wins against the Czech Republic, the United States (twice), Serbia, South Korea, and, most recently, Panama.

Those victories helped establish the four-time African champions as one of Africa's most respected World Cup teams and contributed to their historic run to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Black Stars struggle against great World Cup teams

Despite those successes, Ghana have struggled against football's elite nations at the World Cup.

The Black Stars have suffered defeats to Italy (2006), Brazil (2006), Germany (2010), Portugal (2014 and 2022), and Uruguay (2022) across various editions of the tournament.

There have been moments of promise. Kwesi Appiah's team held Germany to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the 2014 World Cup, with many seeing this as Ghana's reference World Cup performance.

However, a victory over a genuine football giant remains absent from the country's World Cup record.

England present golden opportunity for Ghana

That could change on Tuesday when Carlos Queiroz's men take on Harry Kane's England side packed with world-class talent, as Sky Sports noted.

The Three Lions began their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia and boast stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford.

They will start as favourites, but Ghana arrive with confidence after Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic winner secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto.

Should the Black Stars produce an upset in Boston, they would, without a shred of doubt, claim arguably the greatest World Cup victory in Ghana's football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh