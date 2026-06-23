Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur expressed uncertainty over Ghana's chances against England at the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars face England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Boston in their second Group L game at the tournament

England are favourites heading into the game after thrashing Croatia 4-2 in their opener, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0

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Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur has expressed uncertainty over Ghana's chances ahead of the country's World Cup clash against England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The Ghanaian rapper expresses uncertainty over the Black Stars' chances against England at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Kwesi Arthur, Black Stars (Instagram & X)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto on June 17, 2026, thanks to a last-gasp winner from Caleb Yirenkyi.

Despite the positive result, the performance raised questions about the team's quality and tactical approach under coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Black Stars have thus been widely regarded as underdogs heading into the England fixture, a perception reinforced by England's commanding 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet, signalling the Three Lions' intent as serious contenders for the tournament.

A win for England would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds, while victory for Ghana would blow the group wide open and place the Black Stars in a strong position heading into their final group game against Croatia on June 27.

Kwesi Arthur expresses uncertainty over Black Stars

Ahead of the game, Kwesi Arthur indicated he was low on confidence going into the match, citing the performance against Panama in the opening game.

Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon in an interview shared on X, Kwesi Arthur said the Black Stars were fortunate to come away with all three points against Panama and that a better tactical approach would be needed if Ghana were to succeed against England.

He said:

"Looking at the first game we played, I do not have confidence. If we play the same way we did against Panama, we will be humiliated."

Kwesi Arthur added:

"Going by the first game, I did not see any strategy and it looked like the team was just trying to show up and play. So against England, I hope the team comes up with a proper strategy where our build-up has a better pattern."

The X video of Kwesi Arthur previewing Ghana's game against England is below.

Kwesi Arthur shares football dream

Kwesi Arthur is no stranger to football, having previously spoken openly about his love for the game growing up.

Earlier this year, the award-winning rapper took to his X page to reveal he had once aspired to become a professional footballer.

The post came amid a legal dispute involving his Ground Up Chale brand and was accompanied by a throwback photo of him with friends at a local park.

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur reveals he once dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, sharing a throwback photo from his youth team days in Accra. Image credit: Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Had dreams of playing football in Europe when I was little. I could do a little one two. I was always the kid playing with the older boys for C9 Redemption Park. They'd call me up to play for them."

Kwesi Arthur's X post reminiscing about his childhood dream is below.

Prophet Sowah predicts Black Stars victory

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah predicted a victory for the Black Stars in their game against England on Tuesday.

The prophet claimed England would struggle to contain Ghana, with the Black Stars dominating the encounter from the 41st minute through the second half and Declan Rice putting up a poor performance.

He added that England would be left regretting the game and that the Black Stars would colonise them on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh