Ghana’s famous witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam claims he is preparing to target Harry Kane ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup clash against England

Nana says his supernatural powers previously affected Cristiano Ronaldo before Portugal faced Ghana at the 2014 World Cup

Ghana can secure a place in the knockout stage with a win over England after starting the tournament with victory against Panama

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A Ghanaian famous witch doctor has claimed he is preparing to place a curse on England captain Harry Kane ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against the Three Lions.

After successfully navigating their opening challenge at the tournament, Ghana can confirm their place in the knockout stage with one game to spare when they face England in Tuesday’s Group L encounter at Gillette Stadium.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam claims he is preparing to target Harry Kane ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup clash against England. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening fixture after surviving several difficult moments, while England also moved closer to qualification following their impressive 4-2 win over Croatia.

According to Sports Mole, the two nations will now meet in a highly anticipated clash, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the group.

However, before the match, Nana Kwaku Bonsam - whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday” - has attracted attention after claiming he is using his supernatural powers to help Ghana overcome England.

The spiritualist has previously claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury ahead of Portugal’s 2014 World Cup meeting with Ghana, and he now says Harry Kane is his latest target.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam targets Harry Kane

Speaking to the Daily Star, Nana said he is working on stopping Kane from having an impact against Ghana but insisted he does not want to cause serious harm to the England striker.

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions,” Nana said.

“I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.”

Nana claims his powers come from the Kofi Oo Kofi shrine and describes himself as “Africa’s only Authentic Man.”

Among the services he provides are spiritual healing, protection, guidance and rituals.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam vows to put a curse on Harry Kane. Photo: Ghana Ballers.

Source: Facebook

Kwaku Bonsam 'cursed' Cristiano Ronaldo before 2014 World Cup

Kwaku Bonsam previously made headlines during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he claimed he was responsible for Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee problem before Portugal faced Ghana.

At the time, he claimed he had created a special powder using materials from his gods, combined with different leaves and mixtures, before placing it around a photograph and caricature of the former Manchester United forward.

Nana said:

"I know what Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is about, I'm working on him. I am very serious about it.. Last week, I went around looking for four dogs and I got them to be used in manufacturing a special spirit called Kahwiri Kapam..

"I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World up or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.

"This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else."

Shearer backs England to beat Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Shearer is backing England to beat Ghana comfortably in their World Cup Group L showdown.

The former Three Lions striker believes England's convincing win over Croatia and the strength of their squad give them the edge heading into the contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh