Harry Kane has a frightening record against African teams as the Bayern Munich attacker gets ready to face Ghana

Ghana's World Cup heroes stunned Panama at the death, but an even bigger challenge now awaits in Boston

The England captain arrives in red-hot form after Croatia, and one statistic will worry the Black Stars ahead of Tuesday's showdown

England captain Harry Kane will be one of the biggest threats Ghana must contain when the two nations face off in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston on Tuesday, June 23.

The Three Lions head into the encounter full of confidence after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening game.

Harry Kane heads into the England vs. Ghana World Cup Group L clash boasting a fine record against African sides. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Kane scored twice in that match, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found the net for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Ghana, meanwhile, secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage-time winner.

The young midfielder, wearing Black Stars' iconic number three shirt, tapped home from close range after excellent work by Brandon Thomas-Asante down the left flank.

Kane's deadly record against African opposition

While Ghana's defence will have several dangerous attackers to worry about, Kane's record against African teams suggests he could be the biggest danger.

The England striker has scored five goals against African opponents during his international career. His first came in a friendly against Nigeria at Wembley Stadium in June 2018.

Just weeks later, Kane struck twice against Tunisia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping England secure a 2-1 victory in their tournament opener.

England vs. Ghana: Black Stars face major test

Kane continued his scoring habit against African sides at the 2022 World Cup, netting in England's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Senegal in Qatar.

His fifth goal against African opposition also came against the Teranga Lions during an international friendly in Nottingham, as England Football reported.

Although England suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat, Kane still found the back of the net.

With 81 goals in 115 appearances for England, the 32-year-old remains one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

Ghana's defence will need a near-perfect performance if they are to stop Kane from adding to his impressive tally and keep their World Cup momentum alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh