Ghana vs Panama: Caleb Yirenkyi's Crucial Goal in Black Stars' 1st 2026 World Cup Win Trends
Ghana's Black Stars have opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto, Canada.
FC Nordsjælland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored the goal in the dying minutes of the game after a counterattack saw him slotting home from a Brandon Thomas-Asare cross.
Watch the Instagram video of Ghana's goal:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh