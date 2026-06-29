South Africa became the first side eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage after losing to Canada on June 28

Stephen Eustáquio scored a stoppage-time winner at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to send Canada into the Round of 16

Despite their exit, South Africa will earn a significant amount in prize money from the tournament

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South Africa has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 28, making them the first side to exit the knockout stage of this year's tournament.

Stephen Eustáquio scored the only goal of the contest in stoppage time to send Canada into the Round of 16 for the first time in their history.

South Africa crash out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Round of 32 after losing by a lone goal against to Canada on June 28, 2026. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

A historic but painful exit for South Africa

The result carries a bittersweet edge for South Africa.

The defeat ended their campaign, but the run itself represented a landmark achievement, as Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Watch Eustáquio's match-winner against Bafana, as shared on X:

South Africa's group stage journey was one of measured progression. Housed in Group A, the 1996 African champions began the competition with a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico before recovering to hold Czechia to a 1-1 draw.

According to CAF Online, they sealed their place in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their final group game, finishing second behind Mexico.

The match against Canada was keenly contested, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities throughout much of the tie.

Canada looked the more likely side to find a goal and were ultimately rewarded late on, ending South Africa's run at the tournament's first knockout hurdle.

Reacting to the defeat, head coach Hugo Broos said, as quoted by SAFA.net:

“We are disappointed because we wanted to win. It would have been a little miracle to get to the third round, but we do not have to be too disappointed.

The Belgian, who became the oldest manager to win a match at the World Cup after his side's 1-0 win over South Korea, also drew positives from the narrow loss.

"What we achieved here was good, and I am very happy and very proud of my team."

South Africa will receive USD 13.5 million after their 2026 World Cup exit to Canada in the Round of 32. Photo by Emilee Chinn.

Source: Getty Images

How much South Africa gets after R32 exit

Despite the early exit, South Africa is set to receive a significant financial reward from FIFA for their participation in this year's competition.

Every nation that qualified for the tournament received USD 2.5 million to assist with preparation costs.

By reaching the Round of 32, South Africa earned an additional USD 11 million, bringing their total prize money from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to USD 13.5 million.

SA captain appeals to other Africans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has appealed to African fans, including Ghanaians, to support his team at the World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference, the Bafana Bafana captain expressed concern that some Africans are backing opposing teams instead of South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh