Telvin Sowah Adjei's past prophecy about Ghana's goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has surfaced after the Ghana vs England clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The celebrated Ghanaian clergyman warned against sidelining the keeper in the tournament, claiming he was going to be the hope of the Black Stars

Following Benjamin Asare's performance in Ghana’s second match against England, Telvin Sowah's remarks have gained attention, sparking reactions

Telvin Sowah Adjei, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, has made headlines after the Ghana vs England showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaian seer Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy on Benjamin Asare resurfaces after Ghana vs England clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

This stemmed from an earlier prophecy he gave about Benjamin Asare, which has resurfaced, given the clean sheet he kept during the game.

The Black Stars played their second match since the start of the tournament on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

With a massive strive from both teams to emerge victorious, the game came to a close with a 0:0 draw.

Many football enthusiasts believe Benjamin Asare contributed greatly to the outcome of the match as he saved Ghana from conceding about two goals from its opponent.

Watch a YouTube video of the highlight from the Ghana vs England clash:

Telvin Sowah Adjei's Benjamin Asare prophecy resurfaces

After the much-anticipated game, an old prophecy delivered by Telvin Sowah Adjei has popped up again on the internet, causing a stir.

In a series of videos, the Ghanaian clergyman warned that the Ghana Football Association should not interfere with the keeper, claiming spiritually, he is the best for the FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Telvin advised that he be maintained, explaining that Benjamin Asare was going to perform extremely well and should not be sidelined under any circumstances.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking about Benjamin Asare is below.

Telvin Sowah's Benjamin Asare prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Benjamin Asare resurfaced.

Ganyobi Naadei wrote:

“Eii, he's doing well in this game.”

Joel wrote:

“I also feel like God wants to honour him with the Black Star at this current World Cup.”

George wrote:

“Benjamin Asare has luck, and he organises the backline very well.”

K City wrote:

“Facts and fulfilled.”

Ernest wrote:

“What you said was true; he has proved that he deserves the position.”

Benedicta wrote:

“This man is a true man of God. All that he said is gradually coming to pass. I just pray Ghana reaches the quarter finals at least.”

Ghanaian man of God Evangelist Prince Adu Asare drops his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian pastor predicts Ghana vs Panama match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Prince Adu Asare had caused a stir online with his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 World Cup.

The clergyman stated that the only game the Black Stars could have won in the group stage was their clash with Panama, but unfortunately, he saw the team losing 2-1.

Evangelist Prince Adu Asare’s prediction added to the already heated debate among football fans on social media, with Ghana's victory seeming to prove him incorrect.

Source: YEN.com.gh