Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo outlined his tactical approach to breaking down Ghana ahead of their 2026 World Cup knockout clash

Lorenzo identified movement and three other strategies as the keys to unlocking the Black Stars' defensive shape

Carlos Queiroz, on the other hand, vowed to secure victory at the pre-match press conference

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Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo has disclosed the tactical approach he plans to use against Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown.

The 60-year-old will lead Los Cafeteros against the Black Stars at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with the knockout clash bringing the curtain down on the Round of 32.

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo discloses his game plan to break down Ghana's stubborn defence in the Round of 32 match on July 4, 2026. Photos by Dan Mullan and Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

Colombia coach discloses plan to defeat Ghana

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Lorenzo outlined a multi-pronged attacking approach, citing precision, movement, attacking runs, and long-range shots as the primary tools Colombia would call upon.

The former Argentina assistant coach acknowledged, however, that Ghana's defensive set-up remained an unknown quantity, adding that they may not sit in a low block.

He said at the pre-match presser, as quoted by Owuraku Ampofo on X:

"We will try everything, but I don't know if Ghana will use a low block. Maybe they want to surprise us and go all out," Lorenzo said.

Colombia vs Ghana match preview

The numbers favour the South Americans heading into the tie.

Colombia finished the group stage having scored four goals and conceded just one, while Ghana managed two goals scored and two conceded across their three group matches.

Their head-to-head record against African sides at the World Cup also provides grounds for confidence.

According to Opta, Colombia are unbeaten in their last four World Cup encounters against African nations, with their only defeat in such fixtures coming against Cameroon in 1990.

Ghana's history against South American opponents at the tournament is equally daunting.

They were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in 2006, lost on penalties to Uruguay in 2010 following a 1-1 draw after extra time, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay again in 2022.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars are yet to register a single win against South American opposition at the World Cup.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz is confident of securing a positive result against Colombia in the Round of 32 World Cup clash in Kansas City. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz replies Nestor Lorenzo

Despite the weight of that record, Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz struck a determined tone at the official pre-match press conference on July 2.

He framed the knockout tie as a meaningful occasion for both nations and pledged an open, competitive contest. Queiroz said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"With both teams committed to winning the game and creating entertainment, and for sure, both teams are trying to bring the best results home."

"I hope, with the right inspiration and the right attitude, we'll be able to be a better team on the pitch tomorrow."

Ghana suffers injury blow before Colombia clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Ghana's key defenders, Kojo Oppong Peprah, suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat to Croatia and has been ruled out of the Colombia clash.

He is the only player missing from Carlos Queiroz's 26-man squad for the crucial win-or-go-home World Cup tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh