A Ghanaian journalist renowned for his remarkably accurate World Cup predictions has called the outcomes of two key Round of 32 fixtures

He successfully tipped Spain to overcome Austria and also warned that Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal would face a stern test against Croatia

His latest predictions have drawn widespread praise on social media, with some fans even joking that he possesses mystical powers

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Habib Mohammed, the viral Ghanaian sports journalist renowned for his near-perfect World Cup predictions, has once again captured attention after disclosing his picks for three Round of 32 fixtures.

Popularly known as "The Special One," the Fakye TV pundit shared his latest forecasts just hours before the July 2 knockout matches, with fans eager to see if his impressive run of predictions would continue.

Sports journalist Habib Mohammed predicts the outcome of the Spain vs Austria and Portugal vs Croatia games. Photo credit: Michael Reaves/Getty, Habib A. Mohammed/Facebook and Florencia Tan Jun/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Habib Mohammed makes bold World Cup knockout predictions

Mohammed has built a reputation for correctly predicting the outcomes of nearly every knockout match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, earning a rapidly growing following across social media.

His latest predictions focus on three intriguing Round of 32 ties.

Watch Habib's prediction of the England vs DR Congo tie, as shared on X:

He believes Spain will defeat Austria 3-1, despite La Roja's shaky group-stage campaign, which included a goalless draw against World Cup debutants Cabo Verde before victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Austria, meanwhile, opened with a 3-1 win over Jordan but followed it with a defeat to Argentina and a draw against Algeria, according to FIFA.

The Fakye TV pundit also expects Portugal to edge Croatia 2-1.

Habib Mohammed is fast becoming one of the go-to punters for his accurate World Cup predictions. Photo credit: Habib A. Mohammed/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Although Cristiano Ronaldo's side endured a shaky group stage, drawing with DR Congo and Colombia before thrashing Uzbekistan, Mohammed believes they have enough quality to overcome a Croatia team that recovered from a heavy opening defeat to England by beating Panama and Ghana's Black Stars.

His third prediction sees Switzerland overcoming Algeria 2-1.

According to Fox Sports, the Swiss progressed from the group stage after drawing with Qatar and defeating Bosnia and co-hosts Canada, while Algeria bounced back from an opening defeat to Argentina with a win over Jordan and a draw against Austria.

Mohammed believes Switzerland will narrowly prevail, extending the disappointing run of African nations in the knockout phase.

Watch Habib's World Cup predictions, as shared on X:

Social media reacts to Habib's predictions

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Mohammed's latest forecasts:

@coldestCFC said:

"God bless you, champ"

@Bhaddexx4254 reacted with a fire emoji:

"🔥"

@AmoabengEbenez2 wrote:

"Special one ❤️"

Should Habib's predictions come to pass, Spain and Portugal would set up a blockbuster Round of 16 showdown in Arlington, Texas, on July 6, in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage.

Before dreaming of an all-Iberian clash, both sides must first negotiate tricky Round of 32 encounters against Austria and Croatia, respectively.

Kwaku Bonsam's Harry Kane prediction trends

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s prediction about Harry Kane appears to be coming true after the England captain was “untied” by the popular witch doctor.

Since then, Kane has scored three goals in his last two matches, including a brace against DR Congo.

Source: YEN.com.gh