The term "hat-trick" originated in cricket in 1858 after H.H. Stephenson was rewarded with a hat for taking three consecutive wickets

Scotland's John McDougall scored football's first international hat-trick against England in 1878, while William Tait recorded one of the earliest league hat-tricks in 1888

Pelé holds the world record with 92 official hat-tricks, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (66) and Lionel Messi (61)

A hat-trick is one of football's most celebrated achievements, but few fans know the fascinating story behind how the famous term came into existence.

Scoring three goals in a single match is a feat reserved for only the game's top performers. Legends such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and many other elite forwards have built reputations by producing memorable hat-tricks throughout their careers.

Most supporters know exactly what a hat-trick means—a player scores three goals in one game. However, the origin of the phrase has nothing to do with football.

The surprising origin of the hat-trick

The term actually comes from cricket.

It dates back to 1858 when England cricketer H.H. Stephenson achieved three consecutive wickets during a match in Sheffield. After his remarkable performance, he was rewarded with a new hat.

That gesture inspired the phrase "hat-trick," which would later become synonymous with achieving three of something remarkable in sport.

Although the term originated in cricket, it eventually found its way into football, where it became the name for a player scoring three goals in a single match.

The first hat-tricks in football history

The first international football hat-trick was recorded on March 2, 1878, when Scotland's John McDougall scored three times against England.

A decade later, one of the earliest hat-tricks in domestic league football came in 1888, when William Tait netted three goals against Bolton Wanderers in the English Football League.

In Major League Soccer, the first hat-trick belonged to D.C. United forward Steve Rammel, who scored three goals in a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on May 15, 1996. His outstanding performances that season earned him MLS All-Star honours.

When it comes to the players with the most hat-tricks, Pelé still stands alone.

According to Guinness World Records, the Brazilian icon scored an astonishing 92 official hat-tricks during his career with Brazil, Santos and the New York Cosmos—a record that still remains untouched.

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks second with 66 career hat-tricks, while Lionel Messi follows with 61, scored for Barcelona, Inter Miami and Argentina. Messi did not register a hat-trick during his spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Ronaldo holding the overall advantage, both superstars are level on the international stage, having each scored 11 hat-tricks for their respective national teams.

Source: YEN.com.gh