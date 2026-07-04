Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, survived an alleged shooting on Sunday, June 21, 2026

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP said she was honouring her late father's final directives, not pursuing inheritance or church leadership

Adwoa Safo raised concerns about the pace of justice after the alleged attempt on her life, calling for accountability

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Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has spoken publicly about her dispute with her brother Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo church.

Sarah Adwoa Safo clears the air on her dispute with her brother Israel Safo Akofena over the Kristo Asafo church leadership saga. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

The former MP also broke her silence on the recent shooting incident, which she described as an assassination attempt made against her on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

In a lengthy statement posted to Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026, she described the experience as one of the most harrowing moments of her life, saying bullets flew around her that morning and that the thought of leaving behind her two young children weighed heavily on her.

"I am profoundly grateful to be alive, and I do not take that reality for granted," she wrote in the statement, which has since drawn widespread attention across social media.

Adwoa Safo clarifies position in family dispute

Adwoa Safo addressed the narrative that has emerged publicly from her dispute with Akofena, which she called misinformation surrounding the circumstances that led to the shooting.

She stated clearly that her involvement in the matter had nothing to do with any desire to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, claim property, or seek any inheritance from her late father's estate.

She said:

"The matter at hand is neither about any aspiration on my part to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, nor does it concern a dispute over church property or, for that matter, inheritance."

The former MP said she was acting on her late father's final directives, a responsibility she described as one she could not set aside.

Beyond the incident itself, she expressed concern about what she described as a lack of urgency in bringing those responsible to justice.

She argued that if someone of her public standing could face such an attack and still see little decisive action from authorities, it raised serious questions about the safety of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly women and vulnerable members of society.

"While I fully respect the right of every accused person to due process and the presumption of innocence, I believe it is equally important that the justice system is seen to be firm, fair, impartial, and sensitive to the experiences of victims, especially women," she wrote.

The Facebook post with Adwoa Safo's full statement is below:

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's statement

The post drew a range of responses from Ghanaians online, with some expressing relief at her survival while others questioned her account of events.

Nayah_thechangemaker said:

"Thanks be to God for your life. May justice prevail ❤️."

Nana.2066 commented:

"But come to think of it, who shot the gun first? Always claiming to be a victim. What were you doing on the premises without invitation?"

Papa Eben said:

"We thank God for your life. Enjoying my long weekend in your constituency."

Karma President prophesies doom for Adwoa Safo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a resurfaced Adwoa Safo prophecy, following the alarming shooting incident linked to her family dispute.

In a video, Karma President issued a serious warning to the former Dome-Kwabenya MP, hinting at a dark fate that awaited her.

Source: YEN.com.gh