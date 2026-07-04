Antoine Semenyo's fiancée posted a heartfelt message after Ghana were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The London-based beauty entrepreneur had been at the tournament supporting the Black Stars

Semenyo will now embark on a well-deserved break before pre-season starts with Man City ahead of the 2026/27 campaign

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jordeen Buckley, the fiancée of Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo, has spoken out following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The social media influencer and entrepreneur took to social media to show her support after Colombia's 1-0 victory sent the four-time African champions crashing out in the Round of 32.

World Cup 2026: Antoine Semenyo's Partner Sends Message After Black Stars' Elimination

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's fiancée reacts after Ghana's World Cup exit

Dressed in a cowboy hat, a white Levi's shirt and denim overalls, Jordeen accompanied the image with a short but heartfelt message:

"The result doesn't change how proud we are 🇬🇭"

The post quickly gained traction, with many fans praising Buckley for standing by Semenyo and the Black Stars despite the disappointing result.

Throughout the tournament, she had regularly shared matchday outfits, behind-the-scenes moments and stadium experiences with her followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Her message was met with an outpouring of support, as friends, loved ones and football fans filled the comments section with words of encouragement. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from Instagram.

@janinetomi wrote:

"Beautyyyyy❤️"

@nora.chdl said:

"Wifeyyyyy"

@kayleerm_ commented:

"Already missing the matchday fits🪽🪽🪽"

@itspamela.xo added:

"So stunning omg!! 😍😍😍😍"

@jsemenyo, Semenyo's brother Jai, declared:

"Our wife ooooo Jordeen!"

World Cup 2026: Antoine Semenyo's Partner Sends Message After Black Stars' Elimination

Source: Instagram

Who is Jordeen Buckley?

Jordeen is said to be the owner of Jrose Nail Bar, a London-based beauty service, and has built a following online through day-in-the-life vlogs that she publishes on both TikTok and YouTube.

According to The Sun, she and Semenyo first got together in November 2020, around the time the winger was turning heads at Bristol City.

Five years later, on the exact date of their anniversary in November 2025, he proposed.

Throughout the World Cup, she was a visible presence in the stands and on social media, regularly spending time with Antoine's brother Jai during matchdays.

How did Semenyo perform at 2026 World Cup

Semenyo played in all four of Ghana's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the Round of 32 defeat to Colombia.

The 26-year-old arrived at the tournament in fine form, but he found it difficult to make the same impact.

That was partly because Ghana spent much of the time defending deep, leaving him with limited opportunities in attack.

His best moment came in the 1-0 win over Panama on June 17, when his clever build-up play helped Brandon Thomas-Asante create the chance for Caleb Yirenkyi to score the winning goal. Semenyo's performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

He will now take a short break before returning for pre-season with Manchester City under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

WAGs of Black Stars players at World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the partners of Ghana’s players who have been supporting the team from the sidelines throughout the tournament.

Their presence and encouragement have added to the strong sense of unity around the squad during the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh