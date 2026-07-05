A 61-year-old woman named Doris gave birth to her first child at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra

A viral video showed Doris recovering in a hospital bed, and a nurse confirmed she was days away from her 62nd birthday

Doris credited the successful delivery to divine intervention, saying her pregnancy remained hidden from neighbours for nine months

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A 61-year-old Ghanaian woman has stunned medical staff at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital, after delivering her first child at an age when most women are decades past childbearing.

The woman, identified only as Doris, carried the pregnancy to full term despite the significant biological challenges associated with childbirth at such an advanced age.

Miracle at Ridge Hospital as a 61-year-old Ghanaian woman gives birth to her first child. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

An attending nurse confirmed that Doris is days away from turning 62.

The story gained widespread attention after a video circulated on social media showing Doris resting in a hospital bed with an intravenous drip attached to her arm.

In the footage, Doris attributed the outcome entirely to faith, recalling a point during the pregnancy when her doctor struggled to detect the baby.

"You know, God hid me. There was a time when Dr Davis said he could not find the pregnancy but my relationship nurse said God was keeping it," she said.

She also revealed that she took deliberate precautions throughout the nine months, giving up driving after conception and keeping her condition entirely private.

"For nine months, I did not drive and even people in my area did not know I was pregnant. If God gives you direction and you believe in Him, you have to obey," she added.

Mother and baby reportedly doing well

Both Doris and her newborn are reported to be in good health following the delivery at Ridge Hospital.

Childbirth at 61 is exceptionally rare and carries serious medical risks, including significantly elevated chances of complications for both mother and child.

The fact that Doris delivered successfully and that both are stable has been described as remarkable by those familiar with the case.

Woman claims she paid GH₵500 for C-Section

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman sparked debate after claiming she paid just GH₵500 for a caesarean-section delivery, with some netizens backing her while others doubted the figure.

Although Ghana’s free maternal healthcare policy was introduced in 2007 under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), many mothers still report paying out-of-pocket.

Reported costs vary widely across facilities, with c-sections ranging from about GH₵1,000 at some government hospitals to over GH₵30,000 at top private facilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh