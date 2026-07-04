Former MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, opened up about being shot amid a family leadership dispute

According to the former Minister, she is only keen on carrying out her father's final instructions he gave her on his deathbed

Ghanaians on social media who read the statement thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, has spoken weeks after she was reportedly shot over a leadership dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Adwoa Safo was shot at the residence of his late father, where his brother Israel Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, lived.

Adwoa Safo discloses the last instruction Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave her before he passed away. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: Instagram

Explaining her side of the encounter, Adwoa Safo insisted that she was not interested in her father's properties since she had worked hard to acquire her own wealth.

In a statement shared on social media, Adwoa Safo said:

"I say with modesty, that I am deeply blessed to be self-made and I have never sought to draw wealth or personal gain from my late father's estate or properties, but have for many years, even before the passing of our dear dad, chosen to walk a path defined by integrity, contentment, independence, and self-determined effort."

However, the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection explained that she was only following instructions Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave her on his deathbed.

"On his deathbed, my dad instructed me to ensure that this provision was expressly upheld, and I consider it my duty and responsibility to honour that directive as his first child."

"It is also important to state clearly that my dad did not die intestate. He left a valid Will, which I believe sets out definitive provisions for the administration of his estate, including his properties and inheritance, all of which will be properly addressed and given effect upon the formal reading and execution of same," she added.

Police arrest security guards

After the incident, several prominent Ghanaians visited Adwoa Safo as the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident and Israel Safo was also apprehended.

They were later arraigned and granted bail. The case was adjourned to September 2026.

Adwoa Safo's Facebook statement is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh