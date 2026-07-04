Doris, an elderly Ghanaian woman, defied age norms and gave birth to a bouncy baby after years of being childless

The 61-year-old mother attributed her pregnancy to divine intervention and stated that God hid her baby bump

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video celebrated her remarkable story, emphasising faith and hope in adversity

Doris, a 61-year-old woman, defied the odds and gave birth to a healthy baby in a hospital in the Greater Accra Region after being childless for several years.

In a video on X, one of the nurses in the hospital where she delivered her child said Doris was almost 62.

Doris, a 61-year-old woman, gives birth after several years without a child. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She asked Doris how she managed to carry the pregnancy to term considering her age and what people said.

However, Doris said that throughout her pregnancy journey, her bump did not show. She believed that God hid the pregnancy till the baby came.

"You know what God hid me. There was a time Dr Davis said that: 'You people claim she is pregnant, but I can't see her stomach.' My relationship nurse responded and said, 'God has hidden it.' God really hid me."

According to the new mother, even though she has a car, she stopped driving immediately she found out she was pregnant. But her neighbours could not tell that she was pregnant.

"Even in my area, where I live, they see me. For nine months I have not driven; I have parked my car so my neighbours see me and nobody suspects I am pregnant. I don't even think my siblings knew that I was pregnant."

"Meanwhile, I'm often with them. God deliberately packaged me. When God gives a direction, and you believe in Him, you must adhere to it," Doris added.

It is not clear the gender of the baby or the hospital Doris delivered at.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens congratulate 61-year-old new mum

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Emmanue12585018 said:

"Nobody saw she was pregnant, even when she was moving with the family. Police should force a DNA test. I suspect baby theft."

@1492PEGA wrote:

"She will live long to enjoy the fruit of her labour."

@Kingsmaniq said:

"Her faith worked for her. It’s not normal and easy to even decide to give birth at that age."

@Ama676245296870 wrote:

"Eiii Aunty Sarah."

@Great8_Grace said:

"This is why people say never lose hope no matter what; your time will surely come. A truly remarkable story. 🙏🏾✨. Life has a way of surprising us. Wishing mother and baby good health and happiness.👏🏾."

@ShamrockYu70471 wrote:

"Congratulations, this really shows that with prayers and patience Allah can easily come through for you. Happy for her."

@bra_yaw001 said:

"God did it for Abraham and Sarah."

@McChartey1 wrote:

"Wow, pension baby."

Source: YEN.com.gh