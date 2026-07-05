Mohamed Salah gave an immediate and decisive response when asked who he wanted to face for one final World Cup showdown

The Pharaohs of Egypt booked a Round of 16 meeting with Argentina after defeating Australia in a penalty shootout

The winner of Egypt vs Argentina will advance to the quarter-finals to face either Colombia or Switzerland

The 2026 World Cup could mark the final appearance on football's biggest stage for several of the game's greatest stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi are all widely expected to be playing in their last World Cup, with Salah and Messi now set to meet in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash between Egypt and Argentina.

Mohamed Salah Makes Instant Lionel Messi Admission Ahead of World Cup Showdown

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Egypt booked their place in the knockout stage after overcoming Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout. Shortly after securing qualification, the Pharaohs discovered they would face reigning champions Argentina in the next round.

Following the match, Salah was asked by reporters who he would choose for one final World Cup battle.

His response was immediate.

With a smile, the Liverpool forward simply replied: "Messi."

Although the two superstars are unlikely to ever play together at club level, they will go head-to-head at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake.

Several Football Icons Could Be Playing Their Final World Cup

Salah joins an elite group of legendary players who could be making their final appearances for their national teams at a World Cup.

Luka Modric has already brought his international career to an end, while Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to make his mark by scoring multiple goals during the tournament.

Neymar, meanwhile, featured only briefly during the group stage.

Despite turning 39, Messi continues to be one of the biggest stars of the competition.

The Argentina captain scored his seventh goal of the tournament in the victory over Cape Verde and remains central to his nation's hopes of winning consecutive World Cup titles.

What's Next for Salah and Messi?

Argentina's route to another World Cup final has become clearer after progressing to the Round of 16.

Their next challenge comes against Egypt on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

Awaiting them in the last eight will be the victor of the meeting between Colombia and Switzerland.

Source: YEN.com.gh