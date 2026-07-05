Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi apologised to football enthusiasts after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 World Cup knockout phase

The national team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Colombia during their highly anticipated match on Saturday, July 4, 2026

The 20-year-old player previously won the hearts of sports lovers after scoring Ghana's opening tournament goal against Panama in June 2026

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Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has issued a public apology to football enthusiasts across the nation following the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Caleb Yirenkyi apologises to fans after Ghana's 1-0 loss to Colombia in the 2026 World Cup knockout phase. Image credit: SCOUTED/X, Northern Tribune

Source: UGC

The national team suffered a painful 1-0 defeat against Colombia in their knockout stage match on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The 20-year-old player took to his Facebook page shortly after the final whistle blew to express his regrets. The youngster had already established himself as a fan favourite after scoring Ghana’s very first goal of the tournament during the group stage match against Panama in June 2026.

"Sorry, Ghana," Caleb Yirenkyi wrote.

Read Caleb Yirenkyi’s heartfelt apology to Ghanaians after the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup exit in the Facebook post below.

Ghanaians comfort young Black Stars midfielder, Caleb

His brief post quickly captured the attention of thousands of citizens who had been closely monitoring the progress of the national squad. Many commentators praised his mature sense of responsibility despite his young age.

Rather than facing harsh criticism, the breakout star has received massive encouragement from fans who acknowledged his stellar contributions throughout the global tournament. Supporters have urged the young football prodigy to keep his head high as he returns home.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Caleb Yirenkyi's post below:

Manye Awo Dede said:

"You dierr get back home safely, onu? We no get matter plus you koraaa."

Diana Kortey wrote:

"Caleb, you tried your best well done 🤝."

Prince Gyeke Darko Amponsah shared:

"Better luck, bro....it's a Game."

Ishmael Adjei Abrampa commented:

"Boss, you are good. Soar higher, the problem is the leader of the team."

Amaxin Gaja added:

"Oh😭. This is a responsible citizen 👏."

World Cup 2026: Antoine Semenyo's Partner Sends Message After Black Stars' Elimination

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's fiancée reacts after Ghana's World Cup exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordeen Buckley, the fiancée of Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo, has spoken out following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The social media influencer and entrepreneur took to social media to show her support after Colombia's 1-0 victory sent the four-time African champions crashing out in the Round of 32.

Source: YEN.com.gh