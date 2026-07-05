Law enforcement officers arrested the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, at the Accra International Airport

The former NAFCO boss was previously granted permission by the High Court to travel to the United Kingdom for a short stay while standing trial

The Deputy Attorney-General indicated that the arrest followed an alleged attempt by the accused to use fraudulent means to access funds from his frozen Republic Bank account

Law enforcement officers have arrested the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, at the Accra International Airport.

The Ghana Police reportedly arrest former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba at Accra Airport over alleged fraud, and he awaits trial. Image credit: Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba/FB, iStock

Source: UGC

The suspect is currently standing trial on charges of stealing and causing financial loss to the State. He had earlier received permission from the High Court to travel to the United Kingdom for a short stay.

According to the Deputy Attorney-General, the arrest followed an alleged attempt by Aludiba to use fraudulent means to access funds from his frozen Republic Bank account on Thursday.

Following the development, the Attorney-General is expected to seek a review of the High Court's decision permitting the travel.

The Facebook post below has more about the arrest of the Former NAFCO CEO, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

Public Reacts to arrest of ex-NAFCO CEO

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the former NAFCO boss's arrest below:

James Kobby Brown said:

"If he thinks he needs urgent care, then Agenda 111 hospitals are there they can go there."

Joshua Freeman Osator wrote:

"How do you allow someone facing trail travel for a short stay?"

Isaac Ahorney stated:

"Sometimes, I think the judges make mistakes. It’s difficult to understand why, in such a high-profile case, you allow the accused person to travel. Hmmmmm, Abi make I Dey my village so that I don’t end up creating problems for myself."

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine, reportedly withdraws all the charges against the ex-NAFCO CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Wuni/Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

AG withdraws charges against ex-NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has reportedly withdrawn all charges against the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Wuni.

News of the withdrawal emerged via a social media update shared by TV3 Ghana on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

Prior to this development, the former NAFCO head and his associates were facing a litany of serious allegations, including money laundering, theft, and causing a financial loss to the state exceeding GH₵300 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh