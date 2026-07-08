François Letexier has taken a drastic step on Instagram following the backlash over his performance in the Egypt vs Argentina clash

The 37-year-old came under intense criticism for several controversial decisions, including disallowing an Egyptian goal

His latest move on the photo-sharing platform has sparked fresh reactions, with fans sharing mixed reactions

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French referee François Letexier has deactivated his Instagram account after facing a wave of online criticism following Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The development was first reported by African football expert Micky Jnr on X, who disclosed that the 37-year-old initially restricted comments on his posts before eventually taking his account offline.

The move came amid growing backlash over several controversial decisions that dominated discussion after the match.

François Letexier Reacts to Egypt vs Argentina Backlash With Major Instagram Move

Source: Getty Images

Why François Letexier came under fire

Much of the criticism centred on three key incidents that Egyptian supporters believe influenced the outcome.

The first came in the 58th minute when Mostafa Ziko's goal was disallowed after VAR ruled that Lisandro Martinez had been fouled during the build-up.

Egypt also appealed in vain for a penalty after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to pull Hamdy Fathy's shirt inside the area.

The final flashpoint arrived before Enzo Fernández's winning goal, with many fans arguing Mohamed Salah had been fouled before Argentina launched the decisive attack.

Argentina completed an epic comeback from two goals down to book their place in the quarter-finals, while Egypt exited the tournament.

Fans react after referee deactivates Instagram

Letexier's decision to leave Instagram quickly sparked fresh reactions on social media.

@Dashin57 warned:

"Egyptians are coming for him."

@Mrmoney115 wrote:

"He robed the Africans deliberately!!"

@LethaboTheka75 commented:

"Man knows exactly what he has done."

@biggest_kwame joked:

"Them no go tell you to run, you go run for your life."

@KganakgaTh2619 added:

"What did he expect? 😂😂😂"

Egypt FA takes action against Letexier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Egyptian FA had filed an official complaint against referee François Letexier.

The association is seeking a full investigation into the controversial decisions that overshadowed the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh