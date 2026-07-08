An X post by @likehakeemm on July 7, 2026, showed Jordan Ayew and other Black Stars players browsing diamond jewellery in Dubai

The players were spotted splashing cash just a day after Ghana exited the 2026 World Cup, losing 1-0 to Colombia in the Round of 32

Social media users reacted with amusement, noting that the players secured $13.2 million for reaching the knockout stage

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jordan Ayew and several of his Black Stars teammates were spotted treating themselves to a luxury shopping spree in Dubai, just one day after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jordan Ayew and fellow Black Stars players were spotted shopping for diamond jewellery in Dubai, a day after their exit from the 2026 World Cup, earning $13.2 million. Image credit: @likehakeemm/X

Source: UGC

An X post shared by @likehakeemm on July 7, 2026, showed the players at a jewellery outlet, trying on and browsing an assortment of diamond pieces.

The images quickly circulated across social media, drawing widespread attention from Ghanaian football fans.

The timing of the outing raised eyebrows online, coming barely 24 hours after the Black Stars fell to Colombia 1-0 in the Round of 32, bringing their World Cup campaign to a close at the knockout stage.

Black Stars cash in on World Cup run

Despite the disappointment of the early exit, the Ghanaian players had reason to celebrate financially.

Reaching the Round of 32 reportedly earned the Black Stars a reported $13.2 million in prize money, a figure that was not lost on fans watching the Dubai shopping trip unfold on social media.

The X video below captures the Black Stars players during a diamond jewellery shopping trip in Dubai.

Reactions to Jordon, Fatawu, Ernest diamond shopping

The post drew a wave of amused and light-hearted reactions from Ghanaians online, with many referencing the World Cup windfall in their comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

khary_ne said:

"Yagye sika❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂."

denteh__ said:

"Money don enter 😂."

am_fredrick said:

"Cash out 😂😂😂."

li_ltimx_ said:

"Secured $13.2M after reaching RO32✅️."

akulema_gh said:

"Sika aba fie😂."

Stonebwoy defends Black Stars' World Cup journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy spoke out in defence of the Black Stars following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging fans to temper their criticism and show greater appreciation for what the players go through to represent the country.

The award-winning reggae and dancehall artist addressed the issue during a TikTok Live session, saying the wave of harsh reactions from some supporters left him genuinely troubled. He pointed out that criticism often comes without any consideration of how it lands on the players emotionally.

Source: YEN.com.gh