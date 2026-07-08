France and Spain challenged FIFA over its decision to partner with ExpressVPN during the World Cup

Broadcasters argued the sponsorship sends the wrong message in the fight against illegal football streaming

FIFA defended the agreement, while ExpressVPN reiterated that its service should not be used for unlawful activities

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French and Spanish broadcasters have formally complained to FIFA over its decision to make ExpressVPN an official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arguing the partnership sends the wrong message in the fight against illegal football streaming.

ExpressVPN, a virtual private network (VPN) service designed to protect users' online privacy, was unveiled as an official World Cup partner before the tournament and has been prominently displayed on advertising boards during matches.

Broadcasters oppose FIFA's sponsorship deal

The strongest criticism has come from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has led Spain's campaign against illegal football streaming. Tebas believes promoting a VPN service undermines efforts to combat piracy because such services can make it harder for authorities to identify illegal streamers.

Last year, Tebas estimated that illegal streaming costs La Liga clubs up to €700 million (£597 million) annually.

According to a letter obtained by L'Equipe, Tebas told FIFA president Gianni Infantino that the partnership with ExpressVPN "sends a disastrous message to the entire football ecosystem."

He added that La Liga considers the agreement incompatible with FIFA's responsibility to protect football's audiovisual rights and noted that La Liga, beIN Sports France, Canal+ and other organisations have launched legal action against ExpressVPN in several jurisdictions.

FIFA defends partnership as criticism grows

France's Association for the Protection of Sports Programs (APPS), representing the country's leading sports broadcasters, also wrote to Infantino expressing its "deep concern" over the sponsorship.

The organisation argued FIFA should ensure commercial partnerships protect the integrity, sustainability and value of football and its broadcasting rights.

Last year, Canal+ secured a Paris court ruling ordering five VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, to block 203 domains linked to illegal sports streaming.

Responding to the complaints, FIFA said it carries out thorough due diligence before signing commercial agreements and had taken steps to ensure the partnership would not undermine rights holders.

ExpressVPN also states on its website that its service is intended for privacy and security, not illegal activities, while encouraging users to comply with local laws and regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh