Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo urged EOCO to investigate young people flaunting unexplained wealth on the streets after Abu Trica's extradition

Abu Trica was extradited to the US on July 9, 2026, after his lawyers failed to prevent the move in connection with an alleged romance scam case

Nana Romeo's call sparked a heated debate online, with critics arguing that luxury car ownership alone is not grounds for criminal investigation

Radio presenter Nana Romeo has called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to take its investigations beyond office walls and onto the streets, targeting young Ghanaians who display expensive lifestyles with no clear source of income.

Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo urged EOCO to investigate young people flaunting unexplained wealth on the streets after Abu Trica's extradition on July 9, 2026. Image credit: Infogh, Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

The call came a day after social media personality Abu Trica was extradited to the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026, following a failed legal bid by his lawyers to block the move.

Abu Trica faces allegations tied to romance scam activities, and his extradition reignited public conversations about cybercrime and financial fraud in Ghana.

Speaking on his radio show on Friday, July 10, 2026, in a video shared by Sika Official on X, Nana Romeo pointed to young people who openly parade high-end luxury vehicles and lavish possessions on social media yet cannot account for how they fund such lifestyles.

His comments drew sharp pushback from critics who maintained that owning an expensive car is not evidence of wrongdoing and that any investigation must be rooted in credible intelligence rather than appearances.

The X video of Nana Rome calling upon EOCO to extend its operation is below:

Reactions to Nana Romeo's EOCO proposal

The discussion drew a lively range of responses online, with many pushing back firmly against Nana Romeo's suggestion.

@kelvinjewelz wrote:

"People need to be investigated for their source of income only if they have connections to government funds or are suspicious of being involved in illegal activities. You can't be picking people randomly on the street just because they drive luxurious cars; there has to be a reason why you will stop someone. 'Your vehicle is luxurious, shouldn't be part'. Other than that, you're just a jealous individual!!!"

@nba_lamba said:

"Useless talk, God will punish our generation, always trying to investigate someone's success but not he's leaving poor😔 Just because he is doing better than you, lack of knowledge, my people perish"

@ArabMoney9v1e commented:

"I don't know why I still haven't won the walkathon yet... Let EOCO investigate the source of this brokenness"

@as1asordin added:

"If a young boy gets money, it is bad, but when an old politician steals from us, it is not bad. If you also want a big car, quit your radio and go browse. You think we just go pick the client and take the money ?"

EOCO declares businessman wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Owusu Badu, a Ghanaian businessman, had been declared wanted by EOCO over allegations of investment fraud.

The announcement led to a wave of reactions on social media, with many individuals sharing their experiences of being defrauded by Badu, who presented a lifestyle of wealth and success to gain the trust of his victims.

Source: YEN.com.gh