Kenya Red Cross confirmed 101 children were on board two school buses when a collision occurred in the Riting Area of West Pokot county

Six male and seven female pupils sustained injuries and were evacuated to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for medical attention

Emergency response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties were deployed alongside county ambulances and a KENGEN ambulance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thirteen pupils have been taken to hospital following a collision between two school buses in the Riting Area of West Pokot County in Kenya.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that 101 children were on board the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Thirteen pupils taken to hospital following collision between two school buses. Credit: Kenya Red Cross

Source: Facebook

The injured pupils, six male and seven female, were transported to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for treatment.

Tuko reported that the Kenya Red Cross said psychosocial support was being extended to those affected, while teachers and the remaining students were moved to a designated safe holding area as a precautionary measure.

Response teams from Kenya Red Cross branches in both West Pokot and Turkana counties were mobilised to the scene, operating in coordination with the National Police Service and other emergency responders.

County ambulances were pressed into service, with an additional ambulance from KENGEN also supporting the evacuation operation.

Photographs from the crash site showed both buses lying on their sides with windows shattered and significant structural damage sustained across both vehicles.

Members of the public were seen observing from a distance as emergency personnel worked at the scene.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the students on board were from Mosop Constituency in Nandi county.

The cause of the collision had not been established at the time of publication, and authorities had yet to confirm whether any fatalities were recorded.

20 pupils die in a bus crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 20 pupils and one adult died after a school bus carrying children from King David Junior School in Kampala crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening, July 16, 2025.

The Uganda Police Force confirmed the deaths following the accident in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report of the crash at around 8 pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh