A Ghanaian teenager had taken a giant step towards European football after securing a move to Sevilla

From Adabraka Elders to La Liga, Emmanuel Abrokwa’s journey had entered a new chapter

Sevilla had discovered their latest Ghanaian prospect as Abrokwa prepared for Spain

Spanish La Liga club Sevilla had reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Abrokwa from lower-tier Ghanaian side Adabraka Elders.

The highly rated 18-year-old winger had agreed personal terms with the Spanish club and was expected to sign a contract that would keep him at Sevilla until 2029.

Abrokwa’s move had marked a significant milestone, as he was set to become the first Ghanaian player to join Sevilla directly from a club based in Ghana.

The talented youngster had previously featured for Peace Boys before making a switch to Adabraka Elders, where his impressive displays had caught the attention of Sevilla’s scouts.

Ghana youngster prepares for European adventure

The transfer had been facilitated by Abrokwa’s representatives, Daniel Boifio Junior and Jorge Garcia of SBE Management, who played a key role in helping the youngster secure the move to Spain.

The upcoming switch had represented another major step in Abrokwa’s promising career as he prepared to begin his journey in European football with one of Spain’s historic clubs.

Sevilla had been expected to complete the final formalities before officially confirming the signing of the Ghanaian winger.

The deal had also underlined the increasing opportunities available to young talents from Ghana’s domestic football scene, with more players earning opportunities to move to top European leagues at an earlier stage of their careers.

Abrokwa’s rise had served as another example of how performances in Ghana’s lower divisions could open doors to some of Europe’s biggest football destinations.

Source: YEN.com.gh