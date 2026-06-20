Morocco defeated Scotland 1-0 after Ismael Saibari scored just two minutes into the match to secure a vital Group C victory

The win saw Morocco set a new African record by becoming the first team from the continent to go unbeaten in six consecutive World Cup group-stage matches

Scotland now face a decisive final group game against Brazil, with Steve Clarke chasing a historic achievement for the nation

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Morocco secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in their Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, creating history in the process.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco the perfect start by scoring just two minutes into the match, and the African side controlled much of the contest before surviving late pressure from Scotland.

Morocco Set Unique World Cup Record After Victory Over Scotland

Source: Getty Images

The European side pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but Morocco’s defence held firm to secure another important three points.

Morocco entered the match with confidence due to their impressive record against European opponents in the World Cup group stage.

Before facing Scotland, the Atlas Lions had lost just one of their previous six group-stage matches against European teams, with that defeat coming in 2018 when they faced Portugal.

The victory now allows Morocco to shift their focus towards securing top spot in the group when they face Haiti in their final group fixture.

Although collecting three points against Scotland was the main objective, Morocco’s latest win also delivered a historic achievement for the nation.

Morocco break African World Cup record

Morocco are now unbeaten in their last six World Cup group-stage matches, creating the longest unbeaten run ever recorded by an African nation in the competition.

The Atlas Lions surpassed the previous record held by Cameroon, who went unbeaten in five consecutive group games between 1982 and 1990.

Senegal also matched that achievement with a five-match unbeaten group-stage run between 2002 and 2018.

Morocco’s latest result also maintained their perfect record against Scotland, despite the two nations only meeting twice in World Cup history.

Their previous encounter came at the 1998 World Cup, where Morocco defeated Scotland 3-0.

The win further strengthens Morocco’s growing reputation on the global stage after their historic run at the 2022 World Cup, where they became the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Scotland face huge Brazil test

While the African champions celebrate another milestone, Scotland now turn their attention to their final group match against Brazil.

Steve Clarke’s side will be aiming to secure progression from the group stage, knowing that a positive result against the South American giants could be enough to achieve that goal.

The match carries extra significance for Scotland, as a successful campaign would see Clarke become the first manager to guide the nation into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco, meanwhile, will look to finish the group strongly against Haiti as they continue their push for top spot and another memorable World Cup campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh