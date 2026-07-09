Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player in World Cup history to reach 20 appearances

The France forward moved closer to Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record with 19 goals

Mbappe’s performances at the tournament had also influenced changes at Real Madrid following injury concerns

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Kylian Mbappe had continued to cement his status as one of the greatest players in World Cup history after breaking a 44-year-old record during France’s clash against Morocco.

The 27-year-old was already chasing legendary status, with the opportunity to lead France to a second consecutive World Cup title placing him among an elite group of players.

Kylian Mbappe Breaks 44-Year-Old World Cup Record in France's Clash With Morocco

Source: Getty Images

However, even before the final showdown in New York on July 19, Mbappe had already rewritten the history books.

The Real Madrid forward had been closing in on Lionel Messi’s all-time World Cup scoring record, having scored 19 goals in 19 appearances.

He needed only two more goals to surpass Messi and claim the top spot on the tournament’s all-time scoring chart.

Against Morocco, Mbappe achieved another remarkable milestone. According to OptaJoe, he became the youngest player in World Cup history to reach 20 appearances, doing so at 27 years and 201 days old.

The achievement saw him overtake Poland legend Wladislaw Zmuda, who previously held the record.

Mbappe’s rise continues as Real Madrid prepare for changes

Mbappe’s incredible consistency has placed him in uncharted territory. While Lionel Messi has enjoyed an extraordinary World Cup career, matching his output at an older age would be difficult. Mbappe, however, still has years ahead of him while remaining close to his peak.

Questions remain over how many goals he can score and how many World Cup trophies he can win with a talented France squad around him.

Away from international duty, Mbappe’s influence had also been felt at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants were reportedly making changes to their medical staff after his knee injury was allegedly misdiagnosed, with staff said to have scanned the wrong leg.

Madrid had struggled with a lengthy injury list last season, making it difficult to compete for major trophies. With a fit Mbappe leading the attack and Jose Mourinho reportedly set to take charge, the club believed they could return to winning ways.

Source: YEN.com.gh