Ayyoub Bouaddi became the first African teenager to make five FIFA World Cup appearances

The Morocco midfielder impressed with outstanding performances after choosing to represent the Atlas Lions

His record-breaking displays have attracted interest from several top European clubs

Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi had written his name into FIFA World Cup history after becoming the first African player to make five appearances at the tournament as a teenager.

The Lille star reached the milestone during Morocco’s quarter-final clash against France on Thursday, July 9, 2026. At just 18 years and 280 days old, Bouaddi had become one of the standout young players of the competition after starting four of Morocco’s five matches in North America.

Born on October 2, 2007, in Senlis, France, Bouaddi only decided to represent Morocco internationally a few months before the World Cup. His performances quickly made him a key part of Mohamed Ouahbi’s midfield, with several European giants now monitoring his progress.

Teenager shines as Morocco dream of historic World Cup finish

Bouaddi announced himself on the biggest stage during Morocco’s opening match against Brazil on June 13. The teenager delivered a mature display, completing 60 of his 66 passes with 91 per cent accuracy, including a perfect passing rate in the final third.

He also won nine duels, made five interceptions and recorded six recoveries, earning praise from former England captain Alan Shearer, who highlighted his composure and ability to control the midfield.

The historic achievement added to Bouaddi’s growing list of milestones. He became the youngest African player to win a World Cup match during the group stage and the second-youngest player ever to feature in a World Cup quarter-final, behind only Brazil legend Pelé.

Having previously represented France at youth level and captained their Under-21 team, Bouaddi’s decision to commit his future to Morocco had already proven successful.

His impressive displays had reportedly attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with a potential major summer transfer being discussed.

For now, Bouaddi remained focused on helping Morocco continue their World Cup journey. The Atlas Lions were aiming to surpass their historic 2022 semi-final run, with their teenage midfield sensation playing a central role in their ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh