Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle scare but helped France defeat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup semi-finals

The Real Madrid forward scored after missing a first-half penalty before being substituted in the second half

Mbappe and Didier Deschamps both provided positive updates, with the forward insisting he was fine

France had secured their place in the World Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Morocco, but their celebrations were overshadowed by an injury concern involving Kylian Mbappe.

The Real Madrid forward had endured a difficult start after missing a first-half penalty, but he quickly made amends by producing a brilliant finish to open the scoring in the 60th minute.

Ousmane Dembele then doubled France’s advantage just six minutes later, calmly finishing from the edge of Morocco’s penalty area to seal victory.

France will now face either Spain or Belgium in the World Cup semi-final on July 14, but manager Didier Deschamps was left worried after Mbappe requested to be substituted in the 77th minute.

The forward, who had scored eight goals at the tournament, suffered a heavy blow to his right ankle following a challenge from Morocco defender Issa Diop. Mbappe was seen grimacing on the pitch before being replaced and later watched from the bench with a large ice pack on his ankle.

Mbappe and Deschamps deliver positive injury updates

Despite the concern, Mbappe appeared to ease fears after the final whistle. The France captain was able to jog and jump during celebrations with his teammates.

Speaking about the injury, Mbappe confirmed he was fine and explained that he was replaced because teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta was fitter to complete the final minutes. He also joked that Mateta nearly scored after coming on.

Deschamps revealed that Mbappe had felt pain in his ankle, while Manu Kone also suffered a knee knock. The France boss said such issues were normal due to the demanding schedule but remained pleased with his team's progress.

He added that France had taken another important step by reaching the final four and insisted they remained focused despite the excitement surrounding the team back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh