Amazon's share price recorded its biggest single-day gain in over four years following a stronger-than-expected earnings report

The surge added approximately $25 billion to Jeff Bezos' net worth, pushing his estimated fortune to $271.5 billion

Amazon's cloud division AWS posted a 37% revenue increase, fuelling investor confidence in the company's AI spending strategy

Jeff Bezos has moved back into the top three of the world's wealthiest individuals after a dramatic rise in Amazon's stock price added tens of billions of dollars to his fortune in a single trading session.

Amazon's shares climbed roughly 14% shortly after markets opened on Friday, the company's largest one-day gain since 24 April 2015. The jump came after Amazon published a quarterly earnings report that significantly exceeded analyst forecasts, triggering a wave of investor confidence.

Jeff Bezos climbs back to the third-richest spot thanks to the Amazon stock rally. Photo credit: @Jeff Bezos

Source: Getty Images

Bezos surpasses Sergey Brin on global rich list

The rally added approximately $25 billion to Jeff Bezos' estimated net worth, lifting his total fortune to $271.5 billion.

The increase pushed him past Google co-founder Sergey Brin, placing Bezos third on the global wealth rankings, behind only Elon Musk and Larry Page.

Bezos and Brin have traded places among the world's richest individuals on several occasions in recent weeks, with shifts in technology stocks and sentiment around artificial intelligence driving frequent changes in their respective standings.

Jeff Bezos overtakes Sergey Brin to reclaim the third-richest title as Amazon rallies. Photo credit: @google.

Source: AFP

AWS growth drives Amazon's earnings beat

Amazon reported quarterly revenue of $206.6 billion, with much of the momentum coming from its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services. AWS revenue grew 37% year on year, reaching $42.2 billion and surpassing what analysts had anticipated.

The strong results prompted Amazon to revise its capital expenditure plans for the year upward, from $200 billion to $220 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the bulk of the additional investment would be directed towards artificial intelligence infrastructure, in response to rising demand for AI-related services.

The scale of spending by large technology firms on AI has attracted scrutiny from some investors who have questioned whether such outlays are premature given the current state of the market.

However, Tracy Woo of Forrester Research offered a more optimistic reading of Amazon's position, arguing that the cloud division's performance suggested the company's AI investments were being pulled by genuine customer demand rather than speculative excess.

A Throwback Instagram video of Jeff Bezos is below:

Jeff Bezos marries Lauren Sanchez

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jeff Bezos, the third-richest man in the world, who married in a sumptuous three-day ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Over 200 celebrities attended Bezos and his partner's wedding on June 26–28 as part of YEN.com's celebration of love.

YEN.com.gh provided information about Lauren Sanchez, Bezos' partner, including her age, education, occupation, and pictures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh