Erling Haaland was born in Leeds and could have represented England before choosing Norway

The Manchester City striker has scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup

England could have had both Harry Kane and Haaland leading their attack if circumstances were different

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

England have Harry Kane leading their attack at the 2026 World Cup, but their quarter-final opponents Norway have their own world-class striker in Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City forward has been one of the standout players at the tournament, carrying Norway to their first quarter-final appearance in 28 years.

Why Erling Haaland Could Have Played for England But Chose Norway

Source: Getty Images

Haaland has scored seven goals so far, putting him in direct competition with Kane, who has six strikes for the Three Lions.

The two forwards have been among the most dangerous players at the World Cup, but there was once a possibility they could have lined up together for England.

Haaland chose Norway despite being born in England

Haaland was born in Leeds while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing for Leeds United. The striker spent the first three years of his life in England before moving back to Bryne, Norway, where he grew up.

Although England missed out on one of the greatest goalscorers of the modern era, Haaland always felt his international future belonged with Norway. His record of 62 goals in 54 appearances for his country highlights what England could have gained.

Speaking to GOAL about his decision, Haaland explained that spending most of his childhood in Norway made choosing the country feel natural.

He admitted that things could have been different if his father had remained in England for longer, but insisted he was proud to represent Norway.

However, Haaland would still have needed a UK passport to play for England, something he never obtained.

Had he remained in England and gained eligibility, Thomas Tuchel would have faced the difficult task of fitting both Haaland and Kane into the same team. With Kane’s ability to play in different positions, a partnership may have been possible.

Instead, England must now find a way to stop Haaland as Norway chase a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh