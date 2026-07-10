Norway changed hotels just days before their World Cup quarter-final against England after concerns over their FIFA-assigned accommodation

Reports claimed some rooms were smoky, mouldy or poorly cleaned, prompting the team to relocate

Head coach Stale Solbakken and Norwegian pundits questioned FIFA's hotel allocation despite the swift resolution

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Norway have found themselves at the centre of unexpected World Cup drama after changing hotels just days before their quarter-final showdown with England.

The Norwegian squad arrived in Miami on Monday afternoon and were escorted by police to The Dalmar hotel in Fort Lauderdale, the accommodation arranged by FIFA for their stay.

Why Norway is unhappy with FIFA decision ahead of England clash

Source: Getty Images

However, the team spent only one night there before relocating around three miles away to the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale.

According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, several of the rooms assigned to players were reportedly smoky, mouldy or not properly cleaned, prompting concerns within the camp.

Although the move was completed quickly, the situation sparked criticism in Norway as preparations intensified for what is widely regarded as one of the biggest matches in the country's football history.

Solbakken explains decision as pundits question FIFA

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken admitted the issues inside the hotel were addressed promptly but explained that the location also influenced the team's decision to move.

The Dalmar sits beside a busy six-lane highway and a major construction site, while the nearest beach is around an hour away on foot, making it less than ideal for players preparing for such an important fixture.

TV2 World Cup analyst Jesper Mathisen strongly criticised FIFA's decision to allocate the hotel.

Speaking to Nettavisen, Mathisen said it was understandable that Norway wanted the best possible environment before facing England, adding that concerns over sleep, noise and even the risk of illness justified the switch.

He praised the Norwegian Football Federation for acting quickly, noting that alternative rooms were available and the team had enough time to settle before the quarter-final.

Mathisen added that had the move been required just a day before the match, it could have caused major disruption. Instead, Norway appeared relaxed in training and fully focused on the challenge awaiting them against England.

Source: YEN.com.gh